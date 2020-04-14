It was at the end of 2019 that Microsoft and Mojang announced the cancellation of the Super Duper Graphics Pack, which promised to renew the graphics section of Minecraft. This was not necessarily bad news, as Mojang and Nvidia were already working on something similar.

A few months ago it was confirmed that Minecraft will receive an update to take advantage of Nvidia’s ray tracing, which will make it look quite attractive. This project is progressing quite well, so there will be a Beta and some players will be able to enjoy the title with said technology.

The Minecraft Beta with ray tracing

Nvidia confirmed that starting next Thursday, April 16, some players will be able to participate in a Minecraft trial. It will offer 6 custom worlds that will show the potential of ray tracing in the popular game.

The public beta will be available through the Xbox Insider program for PC. Those interested in participating must have an Nvidia RTX card on their computers. The free Ray Tracing Update will provide realistic shadows, reflections, lighting optimizations, and other enhancements.

According to the details, the Beta will offer the opportunity to play with other users, but in a limited way. Thus, only Ray Tracing Beta players will be able to play together.

Multiplayer support with the rest of the title’s users is planned to be ready by the end of this year, along with the full launch of this new version of Minecraft. The beta worlds were created specifically for this trial period. You can take a look below:

As we mentioned, the only requirement to participate and test Minecraft with ray tracing is to be part of the Xbox Insider program. We recommend you visit this link to learn more about it and complete your registration.

Minecraft is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and devices with iOS and Android. Do you want to know more about him? Then click here.

