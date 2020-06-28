I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve heard this question, Minecraft Java or Bedrock? What differences are there? Which is better? Which one should you buy? And it is normal to hesitate, since the community of players is divided with an iron curtain between both versions. And depending on the choice you make, you will have access to one or other possibilities and you will be able to play with one or other people. The bad news is that you can’t have it all, and the other bad news is that on many platforms (actually all but Windows) you won’t be able to choose.

Yes, that starting point is essential, since perhaps you are doubting between Minecraft Java or Bedrock when, in fact, you can only use one of them, so let’s see on which platforms each of the versions is available:

Minecraft java: Windows (all versions), MacOS, Linux and any operating system on which Java can be installed.

Minecraft Bedrock: Windows 10, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and other devices.

So, as you can see, we can say that Minecraft Java is the version for PC, regardless of its operating system, while Bedrock is the version for consoles and devices, and that the only exception to this rule is the latest version of the operating system of Microsoft. And therefore we come to the first important conclusion: You can only choose between Minecraft Java or Bedrock if you are going to play on Windows 10. Otherwise, you can only choose the one that corresponds to you. Look on the bright side, you will save yourself the choice of having to choose.

At this point, you may be wondering if you have Minecraft Java or Bedrock installed on your fireproof PS3 or Xbox 360, no? Ok, well, neither one nor the other. Actually, it is a third version, already discontinued, for which another developer is responsible, and which stopped receiving support a long time ago. What’s more, if you have Minecraft on a PS4 and you haven’t played it since last year, you also have the legacy version, since Bedrock arrived on PS4 on December 10, 2019.

On the other hand, you may be wondering about other versions that you may have heard of: Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition), Minecraft Windows 10… If we talk about the past they do refer to different developments, but today, when someone Mention any of them, you are actually referring to Bedrock, which is the version that unifies all the previous ones (except Java, of course). Today you can only buy Minecraft Java or Bedrock, the rest are a thing of the past.

Oh y Maybe you have heard of Minecraft Dungeons and are wondering if it is another version. No, take it easy, it is another game, inspired by the Minecraft universe and that uses many of its elements and its visual aspect, but that proposes a totally different game experience, that will remind you a lot of Diablo and similar titles, and that will not It has nothing to do with what Minecraft offers.

Minecraft Java or Bedrock: which one do I buy?

Okay, if we have reached this point and ask yourself this question, it means that you are going to play only or mainly on Windows 10 and, therefore, you have both options at your fingertips. The first thing is the price, of course, but this is not going to be a decisive factor when choosing between Minecraft Java or Bedrock, since the price difference is minimal: 23.95 euros for the Java version compared to 26.99 euros for the Bedrock version. Of course, for the latter you can find packs that include Minecoins and some paid add-ons.

And here we come to the first big difference between the two versions, the first that you must take into account when choosing between Minecraft Java or Bedrock. And it is the vast majority of additional components for the first (from skins for your character to mods that change the mechanics of the game completely) they are free, and it is very easy to find large repositories on the Internet from where to download them. Bedrock, however, has its own marketplace, and although there are also free plugins, the vast majority are paid.

Be careful, at this point it is very important that you bear in mind that we are not talking about the same accessories. Each version has its own and obviously they are incompatible with each other. You cannot download, for example, a mod for Java and install it in Bedrock. And if you make purchases on the Bedrock marketplace those purchases will not be accessible from Java. So, if you have seen mods or addons that you like, when choosing between Minecraft Java or Bedrock you will have to make sure which version they correspond to. For example, the Harry Potter version is for Minecraft Java.

We have talked about the price but, yes, there is an important aspect that you may not yet know, and that is that a Minecraft Java license allows you to download and install it on all supported platforms. So if, for example, you have a Windows and Linux PC and a MacOS laptop, that single license gives you full coverage. With Bedrock it is not like that, you will have to acquire a license for each platform you want to play it on. At this point, the doubt between Minecraft Java or Bedrock has a clear answer: Java. Purchases in the Bedrock marketplace, yes, they will be valid for all platforms.

Minecraft Java or Bedrock to play with friends

I have already mentioned it on some other occasion, for me Minecraft is a shared experience, something worthwhile when it is with friends. And this point is essential when choosing between Minecraft Java or Bedrock. Why? Why there is no crossplay between both versions. So, if your intention is to play with your friends, you should talk to them and ask them to tell you which version they play … if they do it in Windows 10. Otherwise, simply knowing what platform or platforms they use, you will already know which version they use and, therefore, which one you should buy.

On the other hand, if what you want is to access public (or private with invitation) servers of streamers, youtubers and others, you should find out if they are from Minecraft Java or Bedrock, but to get ahead of some work, I tell you that in the vast majority of cases what you will find are servers for Minecraft Java. However, if they play on consoles, then you will have to opt for Bedrock, but this is very rare.

So what? Minecraft Java or Bedrock? Personally I can only think of two reasons to opt for Bedrock: That is the version that your friends use and / or that you want to try the version with RTX graphics. Or, if you rush me, you may like some components (paid, don’t forget) of the marketplace. Otherwise, and I repeat that it is only my opinion, I keep staying with Minecraft Java. And you?