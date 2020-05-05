We take our inner rat boy out and take a look at the trusty old Minecraft to see first-hand what it would look like if we applied one of those graphic enhancements that would make it look like a completely different game.

To achieve this, we got an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Battlebox MachineGun from Gamefactor with a 144hz MSI Optix G24C display, 2.80 GHz Core i5-8400 processor and 16GB of RAM.

The result, as we discussed in this video, is this:

A summary of the video:

In the real world and underground, the ray tracing looks impressive, especially with the behavior of the sun in different textures and objects, the god rays when you immerse yourself in water, the illumination of some minerals such as iron, lava and the use of torches in mines.

In the Nether, ray tracing is barely noticeable, while in the End, this feature is little more than a gimmick.

It should be noted that this experience is part of a beta and a testing program from both Microsoft and Nvidia to see what the final game would look like in the future, if we applied ray tracing in real time.

How to enter the beta of Minecraft with RTX?

If you have a machine that meets the minimum requirements of this trial version of Minecraft, you can check it out for yourself. You would only need to have Minecraft Bedrock Edition on the computer, enter your Microsoft account (the same one you use to play Xbox), enter the test program, download all the necessary drivers from the Nvidia page and download the Nvidia texture package RTX On in store within Minecraft.

Remember that you cannot play Minecraft with ray tracing with your old maps or with a random seed, since it is mandatory that you download the maps created by Nvidia in order to experience this technical and visual improvement.