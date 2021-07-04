Minecraft Earth finishes closing

Last Friday, with the jump from June to July, we finally say goodbye to Minecraft Earth. While many people were thinking about the start of the holidays, the getaways to the beach or the mountains (or to the cities, which are also a tourist destination in reality), an interesting proposal from Mojang to extend the Minecraft game experience to others. contexts pressed the shutdown button on their servers (metaphorically, it is understood), thus concluding a rather ephemeral story.

If you do not know, Minecraft Earth took part of the Minecraft universe to the real world, with an augmented reality game proposal, in the style of the popular Ingress and Pokemon Go, in which many of us already saw an attempt to compete precisely with the latter. It was May 2019, and very shortly after, its first testing phase, the closed beta, began. What we could see, already at that time, was more than promising.

Few months later, in October, Mojang began to open access to players by country, with which we arrive at the end of 2019 with Minecraft Earth already available for everyone. In between, there were some wildly positive reviews of the game, stating that it was very ambitious and that the proposal was truly original. They had not limited themselves to trying to reproduce the model of other games, but had known how to transfer the Minecraft experience to augmented reality.

We don’t know what plans Mojang and Microsoft had for Minecraft Earth, but it is clear that they expected a good growth rate throughout 2020. However, I do not think it is necessary to remember what happened last year (and it continues to happen in 2021), but it is enough to add two plus two to imagine how harmful these circumstances can be, with confinements, new realities and others, for games in which that you have to go out, walk, interact with other people, and so on.

A) Yes, throughout 2020 Minecraft Earth passed without pain or glory and, obviously, it could not benefit from the growth in the purchase and use of video games that we experienced last year. And the problem is that although the situation has improved ostensibly in the last 12 months, it is undeniable that the old normality is still a long way off. And it is undoubted, Minecraft Earth was built for that old reality, not for the current one.

And yes, it is true that other games, such as the aforementioned, are still alive and active, but we must not forget that they already had years of life and fairly consolidated player communities. Minecraft Earth had 2020 to establish and grow, but the change in our living conditions was too strong a determining factor, an insurmountable handicap, to which was added a microtransaction policy that many users found excessive.

Thus, and as a gift from kings, Mojang announced the closure of Minecraft Earth, as we already told you at that time and, since then and following the predefined calendar, the steps provided in the game’s closure calendar have been taken, a calendar ending on June 30, with the shutdown of all the infrastructure that supported the game.

Today we say farewell to Minecraft Earth. We are so incredibly thankful for this wonderful community and all the memories we have built together. pic.twitter.com/TMMSKLlf6a – Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) June 30, 2021

We will always have the doubt about what would have happened to Minecraft Earth had it not been for the pandemic, or if at the time of its occurrence it had already had a consolidated user base. Or if Mojang had decided to keep the bet until the new normal ends up looking more like the old. But that we will never know.