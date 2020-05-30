Originally planned to debut on the legendary Nintendo 3DS, Minecraft Dungeons was picked up by Mojang to have a shot at Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite belonging to one of the most popular intellectual properties of the previous decade, this proposal is completely detached from the construction mechanics. We have in our hands a title that aims to make its own journey in the field of action RPGs. Gets it? I tell you in this review: when the final version of Minecraft was released during 2011, few anticipated that it would become one of the benchmark video games of the decade. The proposal created by Markus “Notch” Persson grew exponentially over the years, especially when it made the leap to platforms beyond the computer. I dare say, in fact, that Minecraft is the Mario Bros of the new generations, those who landed at a time when carrying video games in your pocket is quite common.

Let’s be honest, in its early years it was impossible to think that Minecraft could experiment with other types of mechanics. Obtaining materials and building were considered the immovable pillars of the franchise, those that gave it fame and popularity. However, everything changed in 2014, when Microsoft bought Mojang, the studio responsible for the game, for $ 2.5 billion. At that time it was inevitable to think that the Redmond were going to make the most of their acquisition, and so it was, they devised a strategy for Minecraft, instead of being a simple video game, to become a real intellectual property. Today, almost a decade after laying our hands on the original title, Minecraft Dungeons is born. As promised by Xbox Game Studios in its announcement, the game only inherits two things from its “father”, the name and the visual style. The rest is completely different. Of course, expectations for this release were quite high; I think the best thing was to be measured in front of a work that is completely different from what we were used to.

It shows that this is the first time that Mojang has attempted to explore more complex mechanics. Unfortunately, it stays halfway in most sections

With the above I do not mean that Minecraft Dungeons is a totally disastrous proposal, because it is not. But you can see immediately that this is the first time that the study try to explore more complex mechanics and also a story. Although the latter does not offer a deep narrative, I’m sure it will get you out of some laughter. The game does not attempt to achieve a memorable campaign, instead they bet on a simple backdrop worthy of the humor that has always characterized Minecraft. As soon as the adventure begins you will notice that a path full of jokes and funny situations awaits you.

To avoid spoilers, I will only mention what was already known before the launch. Minecraft Dungeons has as its main enemy the Archimaldeano, a being who, after experiencing a series of unfortunate events, manages to obtain enough strength to start tormenting the entire world. Obviously, this is where the figure of an unexpected hero is born: you. The campaign is made up of 9 levels that boast a unique setting. In other words, they try to offer you a slightly different experience in each of the scenarios; its challenges and mysteries, even enemies on some occasions, vary according to the place.

Frankly, history does not attempt to become the fundamental basis. It is just a platform whose objective is to support the real novelty: its gameplay. First, we find a zenith view that will immediately remind us of Diablo. I want to point out that, although Mojang has been inspired by various mechanics of the aforementioned saga, it seems unfair to qualify it taking as reference the Blizzard proposal. You have to understand that Minecraft Dungeons tries to create its own path, its own formula to conquer as many audiences as possible. Age does not matter.

Minecraft Dungeons weapons and armor can be upgraded with enchantment points. However, progress will be slow

As usual in any Action RPGWe start with a set of simple weapons and items. We are offered three spaces for attack equipment: the weapon for close combat, a weapon for long-range attacks and an armor. In addition, there are three other compartments to equip magic items, same that can change the course of a battle according to your selection. Fortunately, the number of weapons and artifacts available is acceptable; As you advance, you will expand your inventory through the loot you collect.

Obviously, they give you the option to upgrade weapons or armor that you carry with you, always adjusting them to your needs and playing style. Successfully completing missions and objectives will reward you with enchantment points, which allow you to unlock a wide variety of upgrades — known in Dungeons as “Charms”-. The aforementioned attack items have up to three slots – most only two – each with three upgrade options. For example, a sword could add up to 9 enchantments to increase its potential during combat.

What happens if you encounter a higher level weapon along the way? Take it easy, you can take apart your ancient weapon and, in addition to recovering the enchantment points invested, you will get gems, a kind of currency to buy items in the camp. It is at this point that the first drawback of Minecraft Dungeons appears. Your loot system, including the aforementioned item purchase, is totally broken. If we consider that it is a substantial piece of the progression, then the problem is even more serious.

Loot and progression systems present serious problems. Objects left by enemies, for example, are usually less than your level

Although many enemies drop items once they are defeated, many of the items aren’t even at your character’s level; they are inferior. The number of times you will get items that will really benefit your equipment will be counted. This can lead to a slow progress and, to some extent, maddening. Even worse, when you think you can solve the above by going to the vendors of the camp, it turns out that they do not offer you specific items, but when roasting. Entrusting yourself to luck at all times ends up damaging the overall experience.

And it is that although your level increases throughout the adventure, the rewards you receive fall behind what you might expect. The same happens with exploration, since traveling each corner of the stage is not paid adequately. The most you can hope for is to find secret areas, like dungeons. However, defeating the enemies of these places presents the same obstacle: their loot is disappointing. You may have been unlucky; after all, a random system intervenes like in many other games with loot boxes.

Despite the series of problems previously described, Minecraft Dungeons manages to get ahead thanks to the variety of enemies and combat itself. From the beginning you will feel that the confrontations will be the cornerstone of the whole adventure and, fortunately, it evolves for good. At first you will measure yourself against opponents that are easy to defeat, but that will take a turn at later levels. Waves of villains will appear who will not hesitate to chase you until they hunt you down, or those who from high places will try to stop your journey.

How you combine enchantments from your weapons or armor can vary the way you deal with campaign battles

Is there a presence of final bosses? Yes, but not in the amount you expected. The completion of some levels, although it is more challenging than normal, does not require you, for example, to carry out an analysis of the adversary to identify his weak points. It is simply to annihilate the numerous opponents that appear on the scene. Even though the progression and loot system can’t get you hooked, the diverse combination of weapons and their respective enchantments can vary the way you approach the campaign. My recommendation is that you carefully read the benefits of each enchantment to get the most out of them.

Minecraft Dungeons, as far as the level design, suffers a series of ups and downs. The setting that each one exposes is phenomenal and singular. However, the playable experience they bring becomes monotonous almost from start to finish. There are few occasions when the game dares to offer you a new mechanic through its scenarios. Interestingly, some missions have ample spaces that, unfortunately, are not exploited. They are empty places that lack interactive elements and, therefore, their existence does not serve any purpose beyond embellishing the visual section, which I will talk about later.

As I mentioned in previous paragraphs, exploration doesn’t reward you with enough rewards; neither with the discovery of many areas of interest. The only way to improve the experience of the levels is to use the cooperative mode, in which your friends can join the game to start the same journey. Taking as a reference how the Minecraft community has managed to create all kinds of puzzles and hidden places on their maps, I would have liked Mojang to do the same in Dungeos. His world was not used.

The artistic section, on the contrary, is outstanding. Visually it is one of the most beautiful titles that I have been able to enjoy this year. Although the visual style of Minecraft is preserved, the studio has dedicated efforts to ensure that every corner of the levels is detailed to the maximum. Textures, particles and lighting, everything together looks wonderful. Music, on the other hand, does not reach the excellence of the visual, but it intervenes in a timely manner with simple melodies that will increase your emotion during the most complicated battles. 5.5 Minecraft Dungeons falls short in most of the experiences it tries to offer. I understand that it is Mojang’s first approach to the field of action RPGs, however, out there there are too many references of how a video game of the genre, despite not having an overflowing budget, can excel with simple well-built mechanics. The game is a roller coaster; some of its sections are quite well accomplished, but others, like progress, the ‘loot’ and meaningless exploration, end up affecting everything else. I am sure this experiment will help you identify the points to correct in a possible sequel. Minecraft can aspire to succeed in almost any genre without falling short. – History is full of funny moments.

– The combat system, while simple, is quite fun.

– Offers a wide variety of enemies.

– The setting of each level is unique.

– The artistic section is outstanding.- The ‘loot’ system is completely broken.

– The progression is slow and tedious.

– The exploration does not make any sense.

– The experience becomes monotonous throughout the adventure.