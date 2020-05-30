After the launch of Minecraft dungeons On May 26, he has been talking a lot since his arrival, since he has obtained a good response from the fans of this franchise and now, to everyone’s delight, his first DLC.

Minecraft dungeons arrived on May 26 to consoles Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as their respective versions for PC and Mac OS, now comes the first of the two DLC that are planned, as in the case of Jungle Awakens It is preparing to arrive next July with many news, features and much more content for everyone to enjoy.

New content coming soon to Minecraft Dungeons

Jungle Awakens will arrive next July

Jungle Awakens it’s based on three new missions and you will have to enter an extremely dangerous jungle where you will have to fight against a mysterious power that hides terrors among the vines, but, for this you will be able to obtain new artifacts, armors and new weapons with which you can fight against the danger that lurks in the jungle.

In this first DLC, you will meet Poison Quill, Came, Jungle Zombie, Leapleef, among other mob that will be part of the novelties of Jungle Awakens which will arrive in July.

Jungle Awakens will be the first of two DLCs coming soon to Minecraft Dungeons

As we discussed earlier, this is the first of two DLC that will arrive very soon, the second is about Creeping Winter, and although there are not many details on the part of the team MojangIt is planned to arrive a little later and if we judge by the title, it could arrive in winter.

Minecraft is one of the best open world games on the market, and to enjoy this new DLC that arrives in July for the Minecraft dungeons We remind you that you must get hold of the Hero edition so you can enjoy all the news that is coming with the Jungle Awakens.

▪ Release date: 05/26/2020