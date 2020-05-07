By Rodolfo León

5/6/2020

Although obviously Minecraft dungeons has taken a lot of inspiration from asymmetric dungeon crawlers, the director of this game Måns Olson recently shared new information about the beginnings of the project. Apparently, it was originally inspired by the dungeons of The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls.

Olsen He admits that the final product said goodbye to this idea and is now closer to the gameplay of games like Devil, Torchlight, and cooperative experiences like Left 4 Dead:

“Almost none of that made it to the final version of the game … If we talk about its inspirations now, it’s closer in gameplay terms to games like Diablo, Torchlight, and Gauntlet. And the cooperative experience is also based on modern cooperative shooters like Left 4 Dead. ”

Despite the cooperative elements, Mojang has confirmed that players will not be able to team up with random people as there is no online matchmaking. You can only connect with your friends and that’s it.

In this same interview, Olsen I also highlight how the project was initially considered for the 3DS before the team decided to release it on multiple platforms:

“It started as a small, smaller-scale, single-player game, and as we started prototyping we realized it would be fun to play with other people. Originally we considered it as a title for the 3DS, but later we thought it would be better to have it on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. ”

Minecraft dungeons goes on sale the May 26 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: USGamer

