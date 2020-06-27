Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Minecraft Dungeons continues to captivate players with its role-playing, action, and loot collecting proposition within the world of Minecfrat, and Mojang will respond to this reception by continuously releasing content. In a few days, players will be able to continue the adventure thanks to a new DLC that will offer interesting content.

Mojang Studios announced that the Jungle Awakens paid DLC is coming to Minecraft Dungeons on July 1, which will add new items and equipment, new enemies, 3 new areas to explore with a jungle theme and a confrontation with the boss called Jungle Abomination. According to the information, along with the paid DLC there will come a free update that will offer additional content, as well as adjustments to the gaming experience.

It is worth mentioning that those who have the Hero Pass will receive Jungle Awakens for free, those who do not have the pass will have to pay for this DLC.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

