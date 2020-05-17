The developers behind the sandbox will be renamed Mojang Studios.

Minecraft’s eleventh birthday has brought with it a revelation from its creators. Mojang has revealed thatrenamed Mojang Studiosand they will have anew logo, a decision that has a lot to do with reinventing yourself after a decade full of growth and anticipating the large number of projects at hand.

When Thomas Wiborgh, the company’s chief creative communications officer, was asked about the decision, he did not hesitate to explain the reason for the change: Why would we need a new name and logo? Well why not?Humans like to reinvent ourselves from time to timeSo the same can apply to a company that has been around for more than a decade. I mean,you will continue wearing the same clothes and style that you had in 2009?

Will you still be wearing the same clothes and style you were wearing in 2009? Thomas Wiborgh – Mojang StudiosThere are several studies around the world that have contributed to carry out the change, in addition, the manager has recognized thatlots of ideas for new gamesand that is the most important thing for them. The philosophy of the new Mojang will maintain the essence, but go further: Playing is part of our core, it is the backbone, so much so that our nametranslates as gadget in Old Swedish, now finally the logo is consistent.

To better illustrate, Mojang Studios has released a video presenting the changes and outlining the reasons given by its head of communications. On it you can see a logo keeping the name, butoffering the typography a much more geometric aestheticand monochrome. Red, that is, continue to be the identifying color of the study.

For their part, fans continue to exploit the studio’s star title to the fullest. We were recently able to see the largest city in history built in Minecraft that could be mistaken for a photograph, as well as another colossal classic-style city and even the head of a life-size T-Rex dinosaur after an intense month of work.

