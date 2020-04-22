Video game companies continue to help raise awareness of the dangers of the coronavirus. Minecraft is one of the most popular titles worldwide, so Mojang decided to use it in a campaign to help out during the pandemic.

The developer joined the United Nations (UN) in an awareness campaign where Minecraft characters are used to give health and prevention advice.

Buy Minecraft on Amazon

Minecraft and the UN launch campaign on COVID-19

As a result of this collaboration, Mojang will use the game and its official channels to give health advice that will help avoid the risks caused by the coronavirus. All recommendations will be based on UN protocols.

As part of this initiative, special images will be created as posters. In them we will see popular Minecraft characters, who will invite us to keep our distance, to constantly wash our hands, etc.

Mojang members said they were proud to participate in this campaign, which will undoubtedly help more people know how to act in the face of the pandemic. Below I leave you one of the images of the campaign.

“In Mojang, we found that the distribution of objective information is incredibly important, as that information will help people make informed decisions, which in turn can save lives,” the study commented.

The company added that this campaign is part of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and became a reality thanks to Heart17, a global initiative that helps achieve the goals of the UN.

“If you are part of health professionals or other services that help society, we are indebted to you! Even if you just stay home, you are helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts! ”Concluded Mojang.

In case you missed it: already started the Minecraft Beta with RTX

Minecraft is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, as well as for iOS and Android devices. Visit this page to read other news about the title.

.