As every year, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, located at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, had released its nominated games months ago to give them the recognition they deserve. Fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorites and the winners were announced today.

Through a video, The Strong Museum revealed the 4 games that were chosen to be part of the Video Game Hall of Fame in the 2020 edition. Something you should know is that the chosen ones had to meet the 4 status requirements of icon, influence, geographic reach and longevity.

As you will remember, there were 12 finalists in the list, titles that saw the light on various platforms and over a span of decades. But after the public vote and a special committee, only 4 managed to achieve glory, which we will reveal below.

Bejeweled

The first game is one that managed to leave a mark on the puzzle genre, as it even laid the foundation for popular games like Candy Crush and its derivatives. We are talking about Bejeweled, developed by PopCap and that arrived in 2001. The title took off when it was preloaded on popular mobiles.

Centipede

Centipede is one of the longest-running games in the industry, having debuted at the hands of Atari in 1981 in the form of an arcade or arcade machine. This title achieved great popularity for its proposed vertical space shooter that required great skill from the player, who had to destroy insects.

King’s Quest

This classic is the other of the chosen games that was released before the new millennium. Thanks to Sierra On-Line, this title reached the IBM PCjr computer. King’s Quest is one of the first titles in the adventure genre, which also included several puzzles.

Minecraft

Finally, it was revealed that the title of mojang would be the last one chosen in the 2020 edition to be part of the 4 games that would enter the Hall of Fame. It is not necessary to say much about Minecraft, as many know the success story of this project. The title began to appear at the end of the last decade, but it became a revolution in the last decade, with the support of content creators and players who wanted to exploit their creativity thanks to all the tools it offered.

We leave you the video that presents the exalted games.

What did you think of the final decision of the winners? Did you expect them to be selected? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that some nominees for this edition were Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Guitar Hero and Super Smash Bros. Melee, but unfortunately they did not achieve glory. If you want to know what other titles belong to the Video Game Hall of Fame, we invite you to visit this page.

