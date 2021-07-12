Minecraft 4K is possible … and it’s awesome

For the first time in my life I need a GeForce 3090, and blame it on Minecraft 4K. And be careful, I’m not complaining, I currently have an RTX 2060 Mobile that generally meets my needs, and when I have the “gourmet” day, I use GeForce Now to activate all the graphic settings to the maximum and know what it feels like when you have a NASA computer at home but dedicated to games, instead of calculating space trajectories and stuff.

Be that as it may, as I was saying, I was very happy with my current team, but a few hours ago I saw a video of hodiltoN, a popular modder, in which Combine four mods to deliver a surprisingly realistic-looking Minecraft 4K, which serves to definitively end the usual presumption that Minecraft is a game that graphically does not have much development. And it is that yes, it is true, in its standard mode it is quite simple, but it has an exceptional route.

For a long time we told you, for example, that Minecraft already supports ray tracing, in its Bedrock version, yes, so the lighting of the game is much more advanced than many people think. Y Another interesting way to explore how far you can go is found in shaders and texture packs, a very common type of plugin in the community, and that are capable of completely changing the look of the game. The best example of this, taken to the extreme, is found in Minecraft 4K.

Specifically, for this hyper-realistic mode of Minecraft 4K, its creator has used four mods:

An important aspect, yes, is that part of these add-ons are paid And, in the case of Continuum 2.1, it is currently in the development phase, it is not yet a final version. In addition, and as the creator explains in the video description, not just any PC is enough to enjoy the Minecraft 4K experience. In your case It has used a system based on an Intel Core I9 10850k at 5.1 gigahertz, 32 gigabytes of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card. Of course, it is enough that you spend a couple of minutes on the video to verify that the result is spectacular, but that the processing capacity to manage something like that is no small feat.

This experience, undoubtedly, is far from the basic proposal of Minecraft, but in addition to being interesting for taking it to the extreme and demonstrating what can be done with the game, it is also interesting allows many users to find that the appearance of the game can be greatly modified. It is not necessary to go as far as Minecraft 4K, simply using a texture pack like Clarity already completely changes the look of the game.