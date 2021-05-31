Minecraft 1.17 (part 1) already has a date: June 8

I wasn’t wrong when, a few days ago, I suggested that Minecraft 1.17 could arrive in less than two weeks. It was in line with the publication of pre-release 1, which closed the incorporation of new functions and mechanics and their adjustments, and when we reviewed the times that had elapsed, in previous versions, from pre-release to the final version. And it is that I raised that scenario last Friday, May 28, and Today we know that Minecraft 1.17 will arrive on June 8, Mojang confirmed it just over an hour ago.

When Mojang publishes a pre-release, what he is telling us is that he thinks the version is ready, and that it is time for both the developers and the community to test it to make sure everything works correctly. This process can be extremely fast or take a long time. We have seen versions in which about ten pre-releases have been published, and others, as it seems that it will be the case of Minecraft 1.17, in which the first pre-release is already so optimized that hardly any changes appear.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock! Learn all about this jam-packed new update: ↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt – Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

And why has everything gone so fast this time? If you’ve followed the development of Minecraft 1.17 from the beginning, you already know that a lot has changed since its announcement last summer. Mojang’s intentions were to completely reinvent the subsoil of the overworld. For months we were talking to you about these news, thanks to what we could see in the snapshots, and much of the community was rubbing our hands waiting for the enormous changes that we saw in the trial versions.

However, Mojang’s plans ran into several problems, which led the studio to make a difficult decision, but in my opinion correct: divide the promised novelties in several phases:

1st phase: It is the one that will be released on June 8, and that Mojang calls Caves & Cliffs part 1. In it we will find, mainly, new mobs (goat, axolotl and glowing squid), New Materials (copper and amethyst) and some new crafting: spyglass, lightning rod, candles, etc. Soon we will tell you all the news of this first phase of Minecraft 1.17.

2nd phase: Scheduled for Christmas this year, Caves & Cliffs part 2 (maybe Minecraft 1.18?) Will bring us, this time, the most anticipated since the announcement of Minecraft 1.17, the new caves. The level of layer Y (altitude) it will descend to the coordinate -64, we will find the huge caves that we have been seeing for months (and that we can still see how they work with the datapacks for snapshots) and, finally, we will have the opportunity to face the warden, a new and fearsome mob that will be waiting for us in the deepest regions of the map.

3rd phaseAlthough it was also announced on last year’s Minecraft Live, the new mechanics of archeology It didn’t seem to attract as much interest as other ads. It was supposed to arrive in Minecraft 1.17 but Mojang, in the voice of Agnes Larsson, told us in April that we will have to wait even longer, as it will not arrive with either the first or the second part of Minecraft 1.17. We do not know if there will still be a Caves & Cliffs part 3 or, on the contrary, archeology will come later, with the help of another update.

Thus, with the publication of Minecraft 1.17 only a small part of what Mojang advanced last year is completed, and this is one of the possible reasons why Mojang could have stepped on the accelerator to publish this part 1. And it is that I do not rest interest in the news of this update, but there is no doubt that the lean part of Caves & Cliffs Update is obviously that relating to caves and mountains, As its name indicates.

Mojang has always attached paramount importance to backward compatibility, no older version map should be left on the road. And yesterday, without going any further, I downloaded a map from a server with version 1.8 (released in September 2014) and tested it on a local instance of Minecraft 1.16.5. The first time I opened it it took its time, but once all the adjustments were made, I was able to resume the game without problems, exactly where I left it (only, of course, with all the new features that have been added between 1.8 and 1.16.5).

One of the main technical challenges Mojang faces with the new Minecraft 1.17 underground is, according to the study itself, this backward compatibility. And, what will happen in subsoil areas that have already been explored? What will happen in the mines that have managed to reach the base rock? Can, with the new caves, break previously created structures? And what will happen to mineral betas that have already been generated in certain places, but do not adjust to their new parameters?

With this delay Mojang has gained six months, although it has cost him the anger of some followers. Now you need to take advantage of until the last minute, after Minecraft 1.17 is released, to fix all the problems related to the new caves. And, they know this well, the expectations are very high, so they cannot allow themselves to disappoint the players. I recognize that, to this day, my confidence in the studio remains very high, so I am confident that they will be able to live up to it and offer us a heart-stopping Christmas with the warden in Caves & Cliffs Update part 2.