Minecraft 1.17: Caves Delayed!

Each of the last snapshots has brought us closer and closer to Minecraft 1.17, the long-awaited great update of the world of cubes for this 2021 that we expect from Minecraft Live last year. And there are plenty of reasons for this, since it is not just another update, but probably one of the most ambitious modifications of the overworld, if not the most, of the entire history of the title. So much so that, in fact, it could have been too much for Mojang.

A few hours ago, the official Minecraft account on Twitter published a message with a link to a post on his blog, in which Mojang informs us about major changes in the release of Minecraft 1.17. Changes that some have not liked, that have been understood by others, and that delay a few months the full experience that will be Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update. And it is that the elements that are delayed are, precisely, those that give this update its name.

In the publication we can find a YouTube video in which Agnes Larsson and Henrik Kniberg, two of Mojang’s most recognizable faces, tell us what has happened with the development of Minecraft 1.17, what decisions they have made, the reasons why those who have adopted them and, consequently, what should we expect for the next few months. And I must say that, having listened to the video, obviously I do not think that it is good news, but it does not seem as bad as I have been able to read out there, and then I will explain my position.

The problem, the main problem, is that the changes made in the overworld generation are enormous. The great caves, the huge mountains, the increase in the depth of the world up to the Y -64 coordinate, the reorganization of the location of the minerals … As we have been telling you in recent months, there are many and the changes that we expected for summer, and some complications that arose during their application have pushed Mojang to make a difficult decision: divide the arrival of all the new features of Minecraft 1.17 into two phases.

.

The first, which will take place in summer, will focus on new materials and mobs. Copper, amethyst, goats, axolotls … we can even find deepslate (deep slate) from the first moment. Also, as we can hear in the video, new biomes such as the lush caves (lush caves) that we already talked about here, will be waiting for you in the first of the two parts of Minecraft 1.17.

The second part of Minecraft 1.17, which is delayed until Christmas, is the one that will bring us the great changes of the overworldThat is, the great caves, the huge mountains, the fearsome warden, and everything that promises to completely change the underground Minecraft experience. It is at this point that developers are encountering more complications and, according to LadyAgnes in the video, they do not want to deliver in summer something whose quality is below the standards they consider appropriate.

And why have they divided Minecraft 1.17 into two installments? According to Mojang, so that players can start enjoying part of the news this summer, during the summer holidays. It is true that they are not the most anticipated news of this update, but they do have enough interest that it is worth considering making the jump to 1.17. Waiting, of course, for the great caves and mountains to arrive.

With this delay, Mojang reverts the first version of Minecraft 1.17 to the point of the last one of Minecraft 1.16 (1.16.5), returning the overworld base to layer 0), removing all new world generation items and focusing on adding the new items while maintaining compatibility with previous worlds. And this is more important than it may seem, although I am sure that some people, reading this, will have smiled.

One of the big questions that came, with the announcement of Minecraft 1.17, was what would happen to the worlds created in previous versions, would Minecraft 1.17 be backward compatible? Not in the state of development, and that’s a problem. In the video, Larsson comments that his oldest world, the kind he still plays with, is more than 10 years old. In my case it does not reach that much, it is 8-9 years but, yes, with the extra of having been created, and played for many years, in Minecraft Pocket Edition for iOS.

It was not until recently that I finally exported it to play it in Minecraft Java on PC, which has been a huge joy to me, and a sign that, although with changes, Minecraft worlds persist version after version. So, Mojang want mehave this backward compatibility even under these circumstances, I also find it worthy of mention and recognition.

One of the commitments assumed by Mojang, and that makes him understand this delay even better, is to continue working to Finding how maps from versions 1.16 and earlier will not “break” in Minecraft 1.17. And although to some players this may seem like a minor detail, for others (including myself) it seems like a formidable show of respect for the community of players and the hundreds or even thousands of hours that may have been dedicated to their worlds more ancient.

And there is still one more point that makes me respect and positively value Mojang’s attitude: they don’t want to subject their developers to crunching, a term that has become popular in recent years, and that at bottom does not seem to me more than a soft way of talking about labor exploitation, endless working hours and bad business practices. Mojang does not seem to want to enter that model, and for that alone they already have my absolute approval, even if I have to wait until Christmas to enjoy the caves of Minecraft 1.17 Hey, after all, it’s just a game . why no one should have a bad time and end up needing medical leave.

Hand in hand with Mojang’s statement, snapshot 21w15a has also arrived, in which we can already see how part of the changes that we could see in previous Minecraft 1.17 snapshots have been reversed. It is possible that during the next few weeks the rate of publication of snapshots will decrease, and I imagine that we will not have to wait until the end of summer for the arrival of the first update. It will be then, with the snapshots that see the light after this launch, when we begin to see, again, the advances in the expected and fascinating (from what we have seen in the previous snapshots) caves of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs.

Comparing is a habit as ugly as it is inevitable, and in these circumstances I find it impossible not to do so with Mojang and CD Projekt Red policies with Minecraft 1.17 and Cyberpunk 2077 respectively. I think the comparison is self-explanatory, and makes clear why, although I regret the delay in the update, I can only applaud Mojang’s decision. TOBringing the quality and well-being of your workers to a date is an example that the entire industry should follow..