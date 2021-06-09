Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update Part 1 is here

Available from yesterday, finally We can now install and play the full version of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update Part 1, the latest global update to Mojang’s classic adventure, survival and building game.

However, although the company has made an important informative effort to clarify everything that we can find in each of the two parts of this update, in recent weeks I have verified that there is still a lot of confusion about what is new in Minecraft 1.17. And it is that although it is undeniable that the highlight will arrive in December, with the update of Minecraft 1.18, the current Minecraft 1.17 offers us some really interesting news to liven up the wait.

As we reviewed previously, Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff will bring us a large amount of content in the form of new areas and biomes to explore with caves and cliffs, new fauna, materials, structures and craftable objects, and of course, new types of blocks. On the other hand, some changes and improvements have also been added to the gameplay, as well as the correction of more than 300 errors listed from its previous version.

Although unfortunately, due to the problems derived from the pandemic, Mojang decided to divide the update into two parts to maintain its quality, with this first part focused on adding the new blocks, elements and creatures, and a second update still unreleased in which the new biomes for caves and mountains will be introduced.

How to install Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update Part 1

Obtaining this new update will be very simple, since it comes as an automatic update for the game launcher, so both those players who already have the game and those who are preparing to download it, will launch directly into Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update Part 1.

So, in the event that we do not see this update applied, to the installation or updates section of our application store (either on mobile phones, PC or consoles), or download and update our launcher again.

Additionally, the company has also made available to us the new Jar file for multiplatform servers, downloadable completely free of charge. Finally, for the most impatient and in the same way as it did with this first part, Mojang has already made available to users Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliff Update Part 2 Preview, available via a small downloadable data pack.