Yes, you read it right, It is only two days before Minecraft 1.16 is already available for you to download from your favorite launcher, either the official one or any of the excellent existing alternatives (I prefer MultiMC, in case you were wondering). In addition, there is an unusual circumstance, which is that both the java version and the bedrock version will see the same day. Although beware, that does not mean that they have been unified or anything like that, they maintain their differences and cross-online play between the two platforms is still not possible.

Given the short time elapsed between the publication of snapshop 1.16-rc1 (release candidate 1), which occurred on Thursday, June 18, and the final date (except for last minute surprise) of publication of the final version of Minecraft 1.16, we can quickly conclude that in Mojang are fully satisfied with the current state of development, and that only minor modifications will occur, if this occurs, aimed at polishing some elements, resolving incidents detected in recent days, etc. For all intents and purposes, if you want to try version 1.16 without waiting for Tuesday, 1.16-rc1 will allow you to do so.

And what is new in Minecraft 1.16 compared to version 1.15 and earlier? Well this is excellent news for the more adventurous, and a minor upgrade for those who aspire to lead a quiet life in the overworld. Why? Because the novelties of this version focus on the nether, dimension in which we will find new creatures, materials … even biomes. Yes, exactly, the dictatorship of volcanic tones in the underworld is over. From now on, ghasts will be able to cry in much more colorful places. Not surprisingly, this update is nicknamed Nether Upddate, and it is something that Mojang had pending for a long time.

What’s new in Minecraft 1.16 Java?

Well, let’s see the main novelties of Minecraft 1.16 (not all, the list is incredibly extensive) that, as I mentioned before, are related to materials, biomes and mobs. And we will start with materials, since one of the first novelties that came out there through the 20w6a snapshop, in the month of february, was the netherite. It is a new block that can only be found in the nether, very, very scarce, and that in combination with tools and pieces of diamond armor, allows them to be endowed with greater strength and durability. Without a doubt it will be the most sought after in the coming weeks.

Also, more recently, some of the lore of the nether has been known, and because all the buildings that are in it are in ruins. It is beyond the scope of this article to go deeper into that point, just know that they are the remains of an ancient kingdom, and that from Minecraft 1.16 you can find in the nether the remains of a material that no longer exists (it disappeared with the collapse of the kingdom) and that when combining the remains of that material with gold we will obtain … effectively, netherite. The bad new? These new remains are also not easily found.

Regarding the creatures of the nether, first of all you should know that the zombie pig men, or zombie pigs as I usually call them, disappear in Minecraft 1.16. Yes, those bizarre, neutral, gold-loving creatures say goodbye, probably forever, to the nether and Minecraft players. But don’t be sad, because instead Several new creatures arrive which are probably what the Minecraft developers had in mind from the beginning: piglins, hoglins and zoglins.

Piglins come to replace zombie pigs, but with two fundamental differences: they are more violent and they adore gold. This results in that, unlike its predecessors, lthe piglins will not hesitate to attack you if they see you in the nether, unlike zombie pigs, which only did so if you previously attacked. There is only one way to avoid their hostility: to wear at least one piece of gold on your armor (well, you can also use another new material to repel them, but that will only work in the presence of those blocks). Now, if you are equipped with gold and throw gold blocks at them, you can receive great rewards for it.

As for the hoglins, they are basically wild boars and as such they are violent and aggressive. In other words, if they see you, it will be you or them, and the same with their young. And as for the zoglins… well I must admit that they are the new zombie pigs of Minecraft 1.16, since it is the zombie version of the hoglins that we have just talked about. They also don’t want to be your friends, don’t count on it.

And I have left the best creature for last. I speak of course of the strider, which you can see in the image above (well, there is a family, with two adults and two young). Months ago I lost respect for a friend who dared to tell me that he is the ugliest creature in Minecraft 1.16. This creature, in addition to being adorable, has the virtue of being able to walk on the lava. Yes, unlike the mobs we’ve talked about before, the strider is fire retardant and, what is better, if you get hold of it you can ride their backs across long lakes and seas of lava. Isn’t it sensational?

With the launch of the 20w6a snapshot we were able to see two new biomes in the nether. It already seemed like a big change, but it is that the most likely is that there will be four new biomes:

Sand Valley of Souls: Here we can find basalt (another new Minecraft 1.16 block).

Crimson forest: In this dense forest we will find weeping vines and, attention, fireproof wood.

Deforested forest: a somewhat disturbing version of the crimson forest, in which some elements (such as fungi) have undergone certain deformations).

Basalt delta: Basalt, magma cubes and lava make up this environment, where you will also find mushrooms, gravel and other blocks.

These are, I already mentioned at the beginning, the main novelties of Minecraft 1.16, but far from the only ones. The list is almost endless and, if you are a Minecraft player, surely you want to reserve a surprise to discover it from Tuesday. I will tell you, in my opinion, that I think Mojang has done a good job. Whether to satisfy its more than 200 million users, or to prepare against future rivals, the truth is that this update is a success, at least in my opinion. What do you think?