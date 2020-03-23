MINE. is back with a new song called “OHMNI 202091”

The worldwide contingency for the coronavirus is causing many musicians to remove from their arsenal some tracks that for all their fans, who are currently in social isolation to prevent the pandemic from spreading much faster. We already had to see MGMT releasing a new song so that everyone who wanted to could have a good time in the sounds and Now it seems that M.I.A. is doing exactly the same.

Amidst the festivities for the fifteen springs of his debut album, Arular, the British singer shared a few hours ago and after almost three years of releasing her latest album, AIM, a new song called “OHMNI 202091” And of course he did it in a quite special way, always taking advantage of the technology that exists at the moment to surprise us.

It turns out that a few months ago, MINE. opened an account on the Patreon platform. There he said that he had decided to enter this world because this year he would release a new album and a lot of other things that he wanted to share with all his fans, which with a small monetary contribution would have access to video clips, music, live broadcasts and exclusive content that only those lucky would have a chance to see.

However, in view of everything that happens in the world, the singer decided to release this song, which undoubtedly has that vibe that characterizes her so much. “OHMNI 202091” begins with a somewhat ambiguous phrase: “People be sleeping on me, so much i feel like a mattress”, and from there he lets himself come with a lot of forceful rhymes where he makes slight references to the complicated times we are living, to be specific about how in the blink of an eye everything changes, for better or for worse.

On a musical level, maintains that sound wave we like about M.I.A., especially since it has a certain similarity with his latest studio album. Through lots of samples, sound effects and a chorus of intervened voices that is present in almost all the song, the singer returns and through the front door, just when we need music to distract us a lot of news around the coronavirus.

We better not tell you more and judge it with your own ears. Take off your bugs, disconnect for a little while and Give play to the new song by M.I.A., which you can listen to right HERE.