Mine collapse leaves seven workers trapped

Saltillo Coahuila

A trawling mine accident, trapped seven workers who are being rescued by rescue crews, in the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila.

The Secretary of Labor of the state, reported that it received the accident report around 12:50 hours, informing that some people were working and were trapped inside the mine.

In the place are authorities of Civil protection, sole command and labor inspectors to carry out rescue work and investigations.

Preliminary investigations show that there are indications that the accident was due to a overflow and flooding in the mine.

The Secretary of Labor of the Government of Coahuila, in coordination with the federal authorities, takes knowledge and helps in the tasks and procedures that are necessary.

Communication of the progress of the work to the public will be maintained in a timely manner through official channels.

Family members are at the scene looking for information about their loved ones.

