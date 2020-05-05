Specialized in helping Brazilian investors to make investments in startups in the USA and Israel, venture capital firm Mindset Ventures announces that it has completed the first round of raising a new fund. With about 70% of the total expected for the fund already raised, the company now claims to have US $ 33 million to write checks at innovative technology companies, with a special focus on markets such as fintechs, software, agribusiness, health and cybersecurity.

Created in 2016, the fund has already invested around US $ 50 million in around 40 companies – normally, checks are made at foreign companies at an early stage, but who are interested in establishing themselves in Brazil at some point. In the Mindset portfolio, the biggest highlight is Brex, a fintech created by two Brazilians in Silicon Valley and which is now valued at US $ 2.6 billion, due to its corporate credit card service aimed at startups.

Along with the new $ 33 million fundraising round, Mindset also announces that it has made an investment in the human resources startup Turing. Founded in Silicon Valley, the company assists other companies in hiring high-quality, low-cost software engineers and programmers. “It is a company that has great potential for expansion to Brazil, since we need qualified labor in large centers and an excess of it outside of them”, says Daniel Ibri, executive president of Mindset Ventures.

In an interview with state, Ibri states that the current moment, with the new coronavirus pandemic, does not change Mindset’s investment thesis. “We always look for businesses with robust technologies and sustainable models. The scenario calls for only more caution in investments”, says the executive. On the other hand, he affirms that he will not stop investing and may even “accelerate investments in specific opportunities that benefit from the current scenario”.

According to the executive, the main concern of the moment, however, is to help the portfolio companies to go through the crisis – something that is also in the minds of other investment fund managers, as the State showed in a recent report.

According to Ibri, the recent rise in the dollar did not affect his company’s funding. “Our investors already have funds invested abroad and feel less the impacts of the variation in the real,” he says. He also says that the delicate moment experienced by Brazil does not impact the initiatives of companies in his portfolio to start business here. “The foreign entrepreneur still has little information about what actually happens in Brazil, so this has little influence on his decision to expand here, especially considering that startups do not need large investments to start operating in the country.”

