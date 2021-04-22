Mindhunter: David Fincher and Netflix could be developing season 3

Mindhunter – 100% is one of those addictive TV series that deserves the full attention of the public and the media. Written and directed mostly by David Fincher, this production ambitiously approached the subject of serial killers in the 1970s, something that the filmmaker has always been interested in and that we have seen reflected in his previous works. Although last year it was reported that Fincher I would wait an extended period until the development of more chapters for Mindhunter, new information indicates that the director is already in talks with Netflix to continue with the series. Here are all the details.

It was David Fincher, the Golden Globe and BAFTA award winning director, who created Mindhunter for Netflix and handled some of its chapters with genius, otherwise, he has been developed as an executive producer. The American filmmaker has been at the forefront of films such as El Club De La Pelea – 80%, Zodiac – 89%, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 73%, Social Network – 96%, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo – 86% and Loss – 88%. When in January 2020 he declared that he would not continue with Mindhunter on Netflix, at least for a long time, the world came upon all fans of the series. But things could have changed forever.

Sources close to Small Screen argue that David Fincher has met with Netflix to discuss the terms of the third season of Mindhunter, a fact that will make the fans of the series very happy. Some time ago the director confessed that working on this production was a full-time job, demanding at least ninety hours of his time a week, with practically no time off. But Mindhunter has been too special for David and perhaps you are already in a position to return. Here are the insider’s words:

All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that the conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It’s still too early, but Fincher seems more optimistic about the project.

In early 2020, Netflix released a statement on the status of Mindhunter (via Comicbook): “David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie, Mank – 90%, and in the production of the second season of Love, Death & Robots – 73%. I could go back to Mindhunter again in the future. ”He also mentioned that the filmmaker wished the actors weren’t completely tied to the series and that they be given the opportunity to get other jobs. Mank has already been released, and the second season of Love, Death, and Robots will be coming to Netflix very soon, so perhaps the route is already very free for Fincher throw himself completely into the development of the third season of Mindhunter.

The fans were very disappointed to know that Mindhunter I wouldn’t be back for a while, but this news puts new hope back in them. We will likely have news about the series very soon. What will be the stories that Fincher could you address in the new chapters? The United States has been home to brutal serial killers whose names have not been mentioned in the series; perhaps they will soon find a place among the new investigations of the protagonists.

Netflix made an excellent deal by taking David Fincher as your protégé. Although it has been said that the numbers are not in favor of Mindhunter on the platform, we cannot deny that it is one of the best series produced by the company. Perhaps in the future it manages to attract even more the attention of the masses, becoming a forever prominent title in the catalog.

