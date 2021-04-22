Mindhunter could have a third season

Netflix TV series Share

After its enormous success on the Netflix platform, the Mindhunter series was canceled in its second season. Will there be a third installment in the future?

Within the Netflix catalog, subscribers can find many original series from the platform. But of all the projects the service did, Mindhunter is considered one of the best. The series became a huge worldwide success at the end of its second season, which reached many more people. However, despite the praise and applause, the series was stuck in its second installment and has not aired its third season in years.

Against this background, Netflix and David Fincher, its creator, were often asked what was going to happen with its third season. Among the answers as to why Mindhunter was not going ahead, it was first said that the director had other projects to focus on and then it was revealed that the series was spending more than it earned and therefore it was better not to continue it. However, it seems that fans can be happy because there is a glimmer of hope on the way.

Is the series returning?

Recently, an international media revealed that a source close to Netflix said that Mindhunter could have a new opportunity. If so, a third season would be in negotiations. “All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that the conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season, ”revealed the source close to Netflix and the outlet in question. He added: “It is still very early, but Fincher seems more optimistic about the project.”

At the moment, this is only a rumor. But if true, it would mean that finally Mindhunter will return to Netflix with new episodes in the near future.

