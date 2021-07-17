Mindfulness: Why the Most Famous Meditation Technique Can Make You More Selfish

The meditative practice of ‘mindfulness’, as it is done in the United States, could be reinforcing the individual ego of people.

Sit in a comfortable position. Preferably with an upright spine and relaxed shoulders. Close your eyes. Observe your breathing. Concentrate. If a thought comes to your mind, let it dissolve like a cloud in a sunny sky. These are some of the suggested instructions for starting a deep meditation. People who practice ‘mindfulness’ aspire to stop judging the world around them. A recent study reveals that you may be having the opposite effect on American practitioners.

Achieve mindfulness

At first, the goal of mindfulness meditation is simple: find spiritual fulfillment from the mastery of the mind. For thousands of years, it has been governed by the Buddhist maxim that our emotional and physical attachments to the world make us suffer. The more we get involved with stimuli in the environment, according to the Eastern traditions inspired by Buddha, the more we drift away from the universal energy source.

This is so because, following the origins of meditative practice, we enter and reintroduce ourselves into the wheel of karma. Governed by the law of action-consequence, it binds us to the world at the energy level, and prevents us from reaching enlightenment. Unlike what is thought in the West, they do not have to be ‘bad’ actions or attitudes. On the contrary, whatever we do in the world has a karmic repercussion, that links us to it on different levels.

Therefore, mindfulness meditation confronts people with the origin of their attachments. In silence, it is intended to overcome this plane of consciousness from the body observation and the reactions that it has to the environment. From India to Japan, variations on these principles have permeated Eastern thought for millennia. Since the last century, versions have reached the West that, in the best of cases, are oxidized by the Judeo-Christian thought system. Much of this ancient knowledge, therefore, is presented to understand from this lens. This is the first mistake.

Western filters

In the same way that sushi bought at fast food chains has little to do with Japanese cuisine, many of the Eastern spiritual traditions are carried out with a Western filter. This modifies the original forms and generates hybrids that, in the best of cases, make misinterpretations of ancestral practices.

“Taking something out of its geographic or cultural context often changes it,” writes Michael J. Poulin, a psychologist at the University at Buffalo, in an article for The Conversation. According to a study carried out for the same institution, Americans who practice mindfulness not only they are more selfish, but I know move away from the original principles of these meditative practices.

According to the author, the problem is in the understanding that one has about the compromises involved in meditative observation. With the massification of yoga as a ‘woke’ exercise routine, the serious teachings of this spiritual discipline have been lost in the West. Filtered by a need for moral and intellectual superiority, meditation is tainted with different motivations to that of enlightenment.

If you are not on Instagram, it did not happen

While it is true that cultural practices change over time —because context, human groups, and culture are volatile—, it is unlikely to tweet ‘namaSTAY IN BED’ contribute something to the karmic liberation of people. Instead of respecting the spiritual forms that other people culturally follow, take protagonist dyes that rather strengthen emotional attachments to the world.

In other words, you are expressions have the opposite effect to which ‘mindfulness’ originally planet. Proof of this is the growing market for yoga classes combined with Pilates, methods to lose weight or mark specific parts of the body. According to Poulin, mindfulness practices in the United States contribute 1,200 million dollars annually. The expert assures that they will be able to reach 2 billion by 2022.

The author doubts whether the results are really positive in the United States due to the individualistic approach with which these practices are framed: instead of aspiring to real introspection, they are reinforced with social media posts with hashtags allusive to the individual ego. Selfies in the mirror before class, of course, cannot be missed: If you are not on Instagram, it did not happen.

