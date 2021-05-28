Mindbreeze InSpire SaaS Achieves SOC 2 Compliance Certification

Cloud AI-based data analytics and search security is verified

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of cloud devices and services for information knowledge, has completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit for its Mindbreeze InSpire SaaS service. The auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), from Germany, carried out the audit and issued the report, which outlines how the solution meets the SOC 2 criteria in the field of security.

In the framework of an exhaustive audit process, PwC validated compliance with the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To this end, the existing internal control mechanisms were examined and documented, covering aspects such as risk minimization, access controls, supervision measures and communication, for the services offered.

The audit was carried out according to the international certification standard ISAE 3000 and evaluated both the suitability and the effectiveness of the controls carried out within a defined audit period. Mindbreeze received the final results of the audit in the form of an extensive report.

“The SOC 2 audit serves to underscore the fact that we provide an industry-leading and highly secure cloud service to the highest standards, designed to assist businesses in semantic analysis, linking, and provision of your data stored remotely. The ultimate goal is to ensure with pinpoint precision that the user has all relevant information at hand, “explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze InSpire leverages a combination of business search and artificial intelligence to understand business information and provide relevant answers to key business questions. The insights that are generated serve to drive innovation for the entire company as well as for individual departments and to create lasting competitive advantage.

More than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies, including high-profile organizations like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lufthansa, and Daimler, are already leveraging Mindbreeze’s AI-powered knowledge engine to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

Mindbreeze is a leading global provider of cloud devices and services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. With its worldwide network of partners, Mindbreeze serves its customers around the world in all time zones.

For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

