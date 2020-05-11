Here we reveal the secret of one of the most liked desserts in the world, such as flourless chocolate cake. Dare and make that day unforgettable for mom’s palate!

May 11, 2020

Being chocolate cake without flour is perfect for celiacs or those who prefer to do without this ingredient, with only 4 ingredients will make the difference you will prepare an exquisite chocolate dessert in just minutes.

Chocolate cake without flour

Dare to try making this fluffy and rich cake with a chocolate aroma. You are ready!

Ingredients

400 gr of dark chocolate

350 gr of unsalted butter

350 gr of sugar

8 eggs

Preparation for flourless chocolate cake

Chocolate cake without flour

1.- Prepare the oven, heating it to a temperature of 160º, this way it will be prepared when the cake is ready. Cut dark chocolate or any tablet you make at home, any flavor will be delicious.

2.- This delicious dessert can be done in 2 ways: If you do it in a bain marie, put the chocolate with the butter in a bowl until a delicious sauce has been created. In case you have a microwave, you put the butter and chocolate in a mold, turn on the microwave at full volume with a 30-second cycle, this way you will check its evolution and avoid burning.

Chocolate cake without flour

3.- Then, separate the yolks from the egg whites and add them to the blender or mixer, adding the sugar little by little, until you find the thickness you want, save. Remember that the whites must be on the verge of snow, so that the cake is fluffier the secret is to spread a pinch of salt on it.

Chocolate cake without flour

4.- We join the yolks and sugar together with the chocolate and butter, add the whites in circular movements. Spread a mold with butter, pour the mixture into it, put it in the oven at 180º for about 40 minutes and you can now enjoy with your family this tasty chocolate cake.