For the 2013 Naughty Dog, the studio that created immortal titles like the “Crash Bandicoot” saga and “Nathan Drake’s Adventures in Uncharted,” brought to market its first horror and survival game, “The Last of Us,” which beyond surprising for its graphic quality and gameplay, it showed a story that evoked feelings in millions of players around the world.

Seven years later and in the measure of a real pandemic, the players of Play Station 4 have the sequel to this title.

“The Last Of Us II” is set 5 years after its predecessor and continues with the story “Joel” and “Ellie”, who have survived an apocalypse caused by an infection that has consumed the world.

The characters installed in Jackson, Wyoming (USA), fight to have a normal life far from the slaughter of zombies and post-apocalyptic creatures.

However, the action moves to Seattle, where the characters must face the infected creatures and two sides of human beings who are in conflict for survival, in the midst of a web of revenge.

The game maintained the expectations of its graphic level. The cinematics and the gameplay connect with the player, who is immersed in the story, almost making it appear that he is in an open world giving life and interaction to different elements and situations.

It is about 20 or 30 hours that the participant uses to complete the game as he progresses and feeling the possibilities offered by the movement. While you could jump, swim, or even crawl in the previous installment, the sequel included horseback or even boat transfers.

The combat movements, which give the action component to this piece, are fluid and can be maneuvered well with the controls of the PS4, and ‘Ellie’ allows us to see agility when maneuvering that will make the player feel comfortable with your act.

“The Last of Us II” will only be available for the PS4 and is expected to allow players an ability to choose their own character actions, which even, according to its creators, will provide a concept of morale in the game.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad