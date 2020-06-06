Minatitlán Refinery. Photo by @SENER_mx

Rocío Nahle, head of Energy, said that the Minatitlán refinery has received the most budget for its rehabilitation

The holder of the Secretary of Energy (Sener), Rocío Nahle, asserted that the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery It is the one with the most budget for its rehabilitation.

The processing plant fuels it was intervened by past governments that injected up to 2 billion pesos for its rehabilitationHowever, it has not been able to reach the goal that was set, which is the production 280 thousand barrels per day.

The Minatitlán refinery It has 56 percent progress in the rehabilitation works and has a budget of 1,861 million pesos, which has been used to carry out, among other things, 1,774 repairs to motors, heaters, pressure vessels and chemical conversion reactors.

“The six refineries that were abandonedToday, this government is retaking control and operation so that they meet the projected standards, “said the federal official.

Obtaining added value and greater fuel production is one of the priorities of this government in economic and energy matters.

Today the President @lopezobrador_ supervised the rehabilitation works of the @Pemex refinery in Minatitlan. pic.twitter.com/hVzSndvORp – Rocío Nahle (@rocionahle) June 6, 2020

By participating in the tour that the president did Andrés Manuel López Obrador to supervise the rehabilitation works of the Lázaro Cárdenas refinery, which dates from 1906, Nahle explained that the government’s strategy is to stop importing fuels and move towards energy independence.

For this year, the refinery is expected to put into operation 18 production plants of the 28 it has installed and increase its capacity to refining of gasoline and diesel.

With information from Notimex