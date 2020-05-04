Coffee cooperative Minasul will increase its employee base by 12.5% ​​in the face of the imminent harvest of the new harvest, the producer organization said on Monday, noting that agribusiness remains strong despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Minasul, which has activities in the south of Minas Gerais, said it will reinforce its team in ten cities by hiring more than 60 new employees, after not having laid off workers due to the health crisis.

“With the beginning of the coffee harvest, there is an increase in the flow in the warehouses, and to serve our cooperative members in the best possible way, we are expanding our team”, stated in a note the Human Resources manager at Minasul, Raquel Martins.

According to the cooperative, the vacancies are temporary and can last up to six months, with the possibility of extension, depending on the duration and size of the harvest.

In 2020, Brazil will see a year of growth in the biennial cycle of coffee production.

Companhia Nacional do Abastecimento (Conab) estimates a crop of up to 62 million 60-kilogram bags this year, a 25.8% increase compared to 2019.

For Minasul, the large harvest should translate into a strong increase in exports, even with the global crisis caused by the pandemic.

By the beginning of April, the cooperative reported having already contracted shipments of 600,000 bags of coffee for 2020, compared to 360,000 bags in 2019.

