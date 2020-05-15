The agency issued a statement on the stage of investigations by the Wagner Pires de Sá management at the Minas Gerais club

After state deputy Léo Portela reveals that the Civil Police of Minas Gerais is close to ending investigations of irregularities in the management of Wagner Pires de Sá in Cruzeiro, the Public Ministry issued a note indicating that they are in an advanced stage of investigations and with a level of satisfactory evidence to indicate those guilty of the actions that generated the biggest financial breach in heavenly history.

According to the MPMG, the investigation is in several stages, with more advanced stages, looking for “evidence of facts that may characterize the practice of crimes”.

Wagner and his board are in the sights of the Minas Gerais MP, as well as the Civil Police- (Vinnicius Silva / Cruzeiro)

Also according to the agency “many analyzes are being made from existing material, such as documents and information obtained from seized computers”, due to the limitation of the work imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the work of the Minas Gerais MP, there is an investigation of how Cruzeiro and businessman Cristiano Richard dos Santos Machado signed an agreement, considered illegal, to keep part of the economic rights of Raposa athletes, including minors, to pay off a loan of R $ 2 million.

There is also suspicion of falsification of documents, falsehood and money laundering, among other crimes that have damaged Cruzeiro and its assets.

