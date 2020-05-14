The Secretary of Health of Minas Gerais, Carlos Eduardo Amaral, said in a press conference that the return of football in the state will depend more on the clubs than on the health authorities. The secretary believes that if the security protocols are followed, there is a possibility to release the work in the associations.

– We understand that whatever is the responsibility of the clubs, that is for internal public and does not involve agglomeration. The clubs have qualified medical teams, professionals who are able to define protocols very clearly, with monitoring of the players, the people who are involved, with the proper isolation, with the proper testing – he said.

To support the qualification of clubs in deciding their return to activities, Carlos Eduardo Amaral cited deliberation 17 of the Extraordinary Committee Covid-19, created by the State, on the determination of not holding events with agglomerations with 30 or more people. He hinted that football and training will have an audience only with the internal public and with the gates closed.

– Within this context, we understand that these activities must follow deliberation 17. Clubs have professionals, are able to define protocols, with adequate isolation, adequate testing. In this deliberation 17, we have that agglomeration should not be greater than 30 people. In general, what is meant by internal public activities, within companies or businesses, would be left to the owner. Events that involve a large audience should not be held.

Carlos Eduardo Amaral, trusts the good sense of the clubs to return to training- (Gil Leonardi / Imprensa MG)

Photo: Lance!

Galo and Cruzeiro get returns. América-MG still waiting

Cruzeiro obtained the clearance of the Belo Horizonte City Hall to resume training at Toca da Raposa II, its training center. The celestial club had been applying for authorization since Monday, May 11 and received the endorsement of the municipal executive on the afternoon of Wednesday, 13.

Two other teams from BH and the Metropolitan Region, América-MG and Coimbra, both with their training centers based in Contagem, a city close to the capital, are still waiting for an official position from the city hall to be able to return to training.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department of Contagem says that it has not received a request to release training without its CT’s, but believes it is difficult to grant authorization, as opening for the training of both teams, would set a precedent for other activities, such as courts sports and activities involving the community.

Another team from Minas Gerais that got authorization to train was Atlético-MG. Vespasiano City Hall, in the Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Region, authorized the Minas Gerais club to resume training in Cidade do Galo, where the alvinegro Training Center is located. The Rooster presented itself and performed tests on its squad, employees and technical committee, with three suspected cases of Covid-19 being investigated.

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season