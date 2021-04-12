Minari: Youn Yuh-jung called British people ‘very snobbish people’ during BAFTAs

The awards ceremonies, in addition to putting some of the year’s most prominent films at the center of the conversation, have also given away iconic moments – like the famous Ellen DeGeneres selfie at the 2014 Oscars – and moving, powerful and even comical speeches. . At the recent ceremony for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as BAFTAs, South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung starred in one of the highlights of the year, referring to the British as ‘very snobbish people’ during her speech of acceptance of the award for best supporting actress (via IndieWire).

Youn was awarded for her role as Soon-ja, the quirky grandmother of Minari’s Korean-American family – 100%, and after triumphing at the BAFTAs and previously at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress became the big favorite to win the golden statuette of best supporting actress at the Oscars 2021.

During her BAFTA acceptance speech, the 73-year-old actress was very grateful and caught everyone’s attention by referring to the British as ‘very snobbish people’, which is why it quickly went viral. Here are his exact words when receiving the award remotely:

“Thank you very much for this award. Every award is significant, but this one is special for being recognized by the British, known as very snobbish people, and they approve of me as a good actress, so I am very, very privileged and happy. Thank you very much. “

Later, backstage, Youn said that he called the British “snob” from personal experiences, having lived with them on different occasions and had the opportunity to study acting in the UK.

I have visited Britain many times and had an acting scholarship at a Cambridge university ten years ago. Somehow he felt very snobbish, but not in a bad way. You have a long history and then you have your pride. As an Asian woman, I felt that these people are very snobbish, that’s my honest feeling.

Minari it has been recognized as an inspiring and thoughtful film; tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to a small farm in Arkansas in search of their own American dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of his peculiar grandmother, a tough but incredibly loving woman.

Regarding her place as the favorite in the next Oscars, Youn acknowledged, during the SAG Awards ceremony, that she does not know anything about these international awards and that she is surprised at the reach that has had Minari.

I don’t know anything about the Oscars or the BAFTAs. In Korea, I have been in this business for so long. I am very famous nationally, not internationally. I don’t know what’s happening now, I don’t know what’s happening to me. So don’t ask me!

Youn’s Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress is one of six accolades she will compete for Minari next April 25. The film is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Soundtrack, and Best Original Screenplay.

