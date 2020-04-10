The Italian fears for the teams in the middle of the table

See impossible to set up provisional calendars right now

The coronavirus crisis has already wreaked havoc on Formula 1. The temporary closure of factories and the cancellation or postponement of several Grand Prixes, the last one in Canada, are also joined by disagreements around the budget limit. However, Minardi believes that the worst will come next 2021.

The Italian, who was the boss of Fernando Alonso in his Formula 1 debut in Minardi, believes that the economic problems will not come to Formula 1 so much this year, but the next.

“I have the impression that no team wants to sign the new Pact of Concord in order not to guarantee its long-term permanence in Formula 1. Let’s not forget that this year the television rights of last season are received, which has worked normally. The real problems will come in 2021. At the moment they will not have the income of eight Grand Prizes, “says Minardi on his official website.

On the other hand, the Italian has expressed his concern about the possibility that some teams in the middle zone may not face the crisis that they have already begun to suffer. It should be remembered that McLaren, Williams and Racing Point have already submitted an ERTE.

“I am concerned about the future of some private companies like Haas, Williams and Racing Point despite the arrival of Aston Martin, to which I would also add the uncertain future of Renault, which will lose supply to McLaren, which has been granted the exception to modify the chassis in 2021 to introduce the Mercedes engine, “he explained.

Minardi is fully aware that the return to competitions depends on the evolution of the coronavirus. As it is a global problem but one that affects each territory in a particular way, it maintains that it is impossible to set a provisional calendar with any certainty that it will be followed.

“We are facing an absolutely unpredictable and new situation. At the moment it is impossible to make predictions, since in each country the virus evolves differently. At the moment it is not possible to publish calendars,” says Minardi to finish.

