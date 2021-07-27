‘Minamata Photographer’ Director Accuses MGM of “Burying” Film Over Johnny Depp Scandals

On April 27th, A Contracorriente Films arrived in Spanish cinemas ‘The Minamata Photographer’, a historical drama directed by Andrew Levitas and starring Johnny Depp, who played Eugene Smith, a photographer from the Life magazine that uncovered the evil that the Chisso Corporation was causing in the city on the coast of Japan by pouring toxic chemicals into the water in the 1950s. It raised 73,600 euros in its tour of theaters in our country, an unremarkable figure, affected for the pandemic and half-hearted reviews. But it is already more than what it has done in the United States, where today it has not even been released despite the fact that it was acquired by MGM in the fall of last year. and it had already had a mixed premiere attempt in theaters and on streaming last February.

In a letter addressed to the distributor and to those who put up the money to make it happen, the director of the film accuses MGM of “burying” the film because of the turbulent private life of its star. Recall that Johnny Depp lost the trial against The Sun newspaper last November after finding evidence that Depp mistreated Amber Heard. The actor started a series of appeals that were denied, Warner Bros. asked him to leave the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga (being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen) and the trial against his ex-wife is still pending. Levitas explains in the letter that Sam Wollman himself, the distributor’s head of acquisitions, used the words “bury the movie.” and that MGM would only do “its ‘legal obligation’ and nothing else.” It says: “MGM was concerned that the personal issues of an actor in the movie could have a negative impact on them and MGM’s perspective is that the victims and their families are secondary.”

Almost all of the letter reflects the importance of publicizing a catastrophe like the one in Minamata. “MGM is making a conscious decision to harm these innocents again, trampling on their lives, their legacy, their dead loved ones and their bravery.” He asks the distributor to explain directly to the victims “why they think that the personal life of an actor is more important than dead children, their siblings, their parents and all the victims of this industrial pollution and corporate scandal”. The letter is accompanied by photos of some of the victims of the crisis showing their deformities, taken by Eugene Smith.

MGM has responded to Deadline regarding the letter with the following statement, assuring that it will be released in the United States: “The film was acquired through American International Pictures, a division of MGM that handles premieres on various channels. ‘Minamata’ continues to be among the future releases of AIP and at this moment its release date in the United States is pending to be announced“.