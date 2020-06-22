Let someone who wants to live in Sakurai’s house raise their hands. What a living room this immortal being is spent. Leaving aside our wildest side, we must comment on the obvious and that is that Min Min is the ARMS fighter who will face Mario, Link, Samus and company in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And yes, Sakurai has done it again. New exclusive mechanics have been invented for a character in order to perfectly adapt the way to play ARMS in Super Smash Bros..

Min Min comes wanting to punch and kick Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Min Min is going to be one of those super quirky fighters. To start, we will control each of his fists separately, being able to tilt and throw them in several different directions, pressing the A and B buttons. His special down that he does is rotate between his three characteristic fists: Dragon, Igniokram and Megavolt. And of course, with those arms that stretch like good ramen soup noodles, the reach of the Fried Noodle Queen leaves both Belmont diapers, but of course it also leaves her super exposed to an attack if she dodges the blow and is not exactly the best fighter in the air. The stage that will accompany Min Min is the Muelle Stadium with jump platforms to the sides. Below you can see the whole presentation of «Fight with Min Min» again:

Min Min will be available next June 30 at € 6.99 separately or as part of the Fighter Pass volume 2 for € 29.99 from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

