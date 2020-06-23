Undoubtedly, all gamers cannot complain this year, as in recent months they have received spectacular news about upcoming games and even consoles that will come to our lives in the not-so-distant future. However, this time they must be more than excited because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, one of the favorite titles of many announced something extremely special.

Like every so often, Nintendo’s most popular fighting game featured more fighters who will join the roster of characters that appear from the start. And this time They have decided to include Min Min, the protagonist of the Arms saga, to get her into the big bangs with Mario, Pikachu, Kirby, Banjo – Kazooie –who arrived last year– and many more.

Through a small virtual conference the mind behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, showed us what this badass fighter will look like in the video game. Applying all measures of healthy distance and from home, the Nintendo creative in live and full color, played with Min Min and the truth is that we can say that it will become the favorite of many.

In gameplay, Masahiro taught some of the characteristics that will make it unique, since Min Min can be equipped with different special attacks, using A and B as the left and right arm. You can also use your legs, among other things, to return projectiles and even We had a chance to see what his end will be in the game, an effective combo of punches that will send your opponent to the hospital.

Min Min will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next June 29 and will be available in a combo with five other fighters, which have yet to be revealed. As if this were not enough and if you only want to have the protagonist of Arms, you can also acquire her individually and giving just click Around here.

And what else will there be apart from the arrival of Min Min?

In addition to having this warrior, with the purchase of the character you can access a new scenario to fight and 18 new themes for the gameSo the little bucks you spend will be totally worth it. But while the day comes to see Min Min in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, check the trailer below that Masahiro Sakurai showed us to get even more excited:

