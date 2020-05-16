When an actor is looking for a role, he has to take out all his interpretive tools to distinguish himself from the competition, and thus achieve the character of his dreams. That is why Nicholas Hoult’s bizarre audition for the role of Beast in ‘X-Men: First Class’ has been revealed.

For an actress or actor to be cast in a big-budget movie like Marvel movies are, it takes a certain level of talent. And that’s why It has been revealed by Nicholas Hoult’s words how his audition was to obtain the Beast in the latest X-Men movies. Where he revealed that he had to make a representation of a unique character from ‘Family Guy’.

The Beast character had already participated in the third part of the saga created by Fox in ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’. On that occasion, he was played by actor Kelsey Grammer. So when the ‘X-Men: First Class’ movie was made, a younger actor was required for the role, so Nicholas Hoult had the opportunity to do the casting. But to get the role of the character, he had to do a performance by Stewie Griffin, as told in an interview for GQ magazine.

“Matthew Vaughn (the director) asked me to do a couple of shots with an American accent as if you were seeing the character. But then I also had to make an impression of Stewie Griffin from ‘Family Guy’. I had seen a lot of ‘Family Guy’ in my teenage years, so I thought, ‘OK, I think I have a very good impression that Stewie Griffin’ And so I did a full version of the shot as Stewie Griffin and sent it in. So maybe that helped me get the part ? I don’t know, “said Hoult.

Thanks to Marvel Studios boss and producer Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios are known to be planning to somehow bring the X-Men to the MCU, but for how early the development of the project is, not much is known. The only sure thing is that there will be a new cast in the role of the mutants. In which MCU movie do you think the X-Men will make their debut?