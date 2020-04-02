TO Mimi Morales She has always liked to show off her statuesque body in a bikini, but during the quarantine she took the opportunity to share her fans in Instagram a photo in which she appears with wet hair, complementing it with the message “Missing the SEA, the freedom and joy it generates for me. Mother Nature you are always in my soul, with RESPECT and more LOVE ”.

The actress, who is also a fitness instructor, has also published on this social network several videos that show routines to get in shape, which have been liked by her fans.

Mimí wrote: “WE ARE GOING TO TRAIN TOGETHER! I share this simple routine to FILL US WITH ENERGY!

Do it at your own pace, enjoy it, breathe, connect with your body and mind ”. Naturally, the 43-year-old Colombian does not hesitate to look very beautiful in those clips, in which she wears outfits that enhance her figure.

