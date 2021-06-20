in Sports

Milwaukee wins over Brooklyn and reaches the final in the East

Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets (115-111) in the seventh game of his series and will play the Eastern Conference final against the winner of the ‘play-off ‘that measures Atlanta and Philadelphia and that it is also equaled three victories in the absence of the final match.

The meeting was a duel between Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists) and Kevin Durant (48 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists). In overtime, the Bucks were able to take the initiative in a hectic last minute, which allowed them to secure the victory.

