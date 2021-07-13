Milwaukee wants to keep dreaming about the Bucks

07/13/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

.

Half a century after landing its only NBA ring, Milwaukee (USA) has turned this year with the promising Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo and dreams of turning around a Finals that for now lose 1-2 against the Phoenix Suns.

The green color of the Bucks these days dominates this city on the shores of Lake Michigan with an important working-class tradition and which is the heart of the state of Wisconsin.

Only the most veteran of the place remember the 1971 title that the Bucks won with the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the helm, but in Milwaukee very few doubt right now that they are facing a historic opportunity to proclaim themselves NBA champions again.

PASSIONATE DEER

The surroundings of the bright and very new Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee have become in these playoffs a pilgrimage center for Bucks fans.

In the so-called Deer District, “deer district” in reference to the name and image of the Bucks, hundreds and hundreds of fans gathered on Sunday to follow the victory of their team on giant screens and with many beers in hand, already that 19th century German immigration to Wisconsin established Milwaukee as one of America’s beer capitals.

In the midst of a great atmosphere, the rallying cry was “Bucks in six” (“The Bucks win in six games”), the answer to the popular “Suns in four” (“The Suns win in four games”) chanted by the fans in Phoenix.

One of those passionate Milwaukee fans is Mike mclain, who arrived at the stadium with a Bucks jersey and a curious and very elaborate orange makeup all over his face that pretended to be a basketball.

“It took me about two hours to put makeup on my face and two people helped me”

McLain He could have a broken heart in these Finals, as he lived for 17 years in Milwaukee and only moved to Phoenix a year and a half ago.

But he is very clear that his team is from Milwaukee, so much so that he flew from Phoenix just to support some Bucks who, in his opinion, have to compete “harder” and offer more support to Antetokounmpo.

“The whole team has to take a step forward. We have to play inside but also get shots from outside,” he commented.

“The Suns are very strong, they have an impressive team. I think it’s a very even pairing and I just hope the Bucks are able to pull it off.”

A GREEK HERO

In a city that reveres the Green Bay Packers of American football, the only non-profit, fan-owned major league team in the US, a 26-year-old from Greece is has made him an absolute hero.

It’s impossible to walk around Milwaukee these days without seeing jerseys -some of them from the Greek national team- from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the head of the quality jump of these Bucks.

Michael, a Lyft driver from Milwaukee, reminded Efe that not so many years ago the Bucks were a mediocre team and that it was easy to get free tickets since the franchise used to give away tickets.

But the story began to change with the arrival in 2013 of the “Greek Freak”, who, after impressive growth on and off the court, won the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2019 and 2020.

These are the first Finals the Bucks have played with Antetokounmpo on their roster, but the team blindly trusts the Greek as evidenced by the massive five-year, $ 228 million renewal they signed in December 2020.

For his part, the player has stressed on numerous occasions his loyalty to a city that he defines as his “home”.

“Winning a championship in Milwaukee is like a dream, it’s a goal for me,” he told a news conference last week.

“All NBA players want to win a championship, but doing it with the team that chose you in the draft, in the city that welcomed you and with the organization that helped you means a lot,” he added.