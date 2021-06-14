Milwaukee ties 2-2 series against Brooklyn

06/14/2021 at 4:11 AM CEST

The Milwaukee Bucks saw how Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed his status as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice in a row and helped them beat the Brooklyn Nets 107-96 this Sunday in the fourth game of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The victory allowed the Bucks to tie their best-of-seven series 2-2 and the fifth game will be played on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (New York), where the Nets could have to play it without two of their ‘Big Three ‘.

Because the Nets not only lost the game but also the All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who sprained his right ankle.

Antetokounmpo was in charge of contributing a double-double of 34 points, 12 rebounds and three assists that left the tall men who marked him without an option and the Bucks were always in control of the actions to overcome the 0-2 deficit with which they had come to Milwaukee from New York.

GIANNIS 34 points

Along with Antetokounmpo, forward Khris Middleton was instrumental in the Bucks’ attack. Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points, 79% of the Bucks’ scoring production.

The Bucks starting forward finished with 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two ball recoveries.

While point guard Jrue Holiday reached 14 and power forward PJ Tucker contributed 13 – his best game so far in the playoffs – and guard-forward Bryn Forbes scored another 10 points with the Bucks.

Tucker’s 13-point performance came after he scored a total of nine in the first three games of this series.

The Bucks scored 16 of 47 3-point attempts after going 20 of 88 from outside the perimeter in the first three games of this series.

While the Nets are engulfed in immediate concern to see how severe Irving’s injury is and how star guard James Harden is progressing, who missed the fourth consecutive game after suffering a muscle contracture that has also prevented him from competing.

James, a nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP, has not played since the first minute of Game 1 due to a right hamstring injury.

Irving was injured midway through the second quarter and did not return, leaving the Nets without a leader in team leadership.

The absence of James and Irving puts even more pressure on forward Kevin Durant, who has led the Nets this series and finished today as the leader with a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds.

The other Nets player to break the 10-point barrier was Irving, who had 11, five rebounds and two assists before leaving the field.

Power forward Jeff Green played 27 minutes and had eight points and five rebounds while playing for the first time since Game 2 of Brooklyn’s first-round series with the Boston Celtics.

Green had been on leave due to a plantar fascia strain.

After Irving hit a basket in the paint to cut the Bucks’ lead to 44-40 midway through the second quarter, his left leg hit Antetokounmpo’s right on his way down and his ankle sprained.

Irving landed awkwardly and grabbed his right ankle as play continued at the other end of the court.

When play was stopped due to a change of possession, team officials stepped onto the court to check on Irving, who appeared in pain on the floor before he could walk to the locker room.

The Nets announced at halftime that the seven-time All-Star would not be returning to the game.

Nets coach Steve Nash of Canadasaid after the game that X-rays taken of Irving’s ankle were negative.

The Bucks had already taken the lead forever even before Irving’s injury.

After falling behind 2-9 in the opening minutes, Milwaukee rallied to lead 23-21 on a 3-pointer by Cuban-American center Brook Lopez late in the first quarter. But the Nets responded by scoring 13 points in a row.

Milwaukee followed suit with a 19-4 streak to regain the lead. That stretch was highlighted by a 12-0 streak that included a four-point play by Middleton, two corner 3-pointers by Tucker and a dunk by Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks built a 17-point lead in the third quarter. When the Nets lowered it to nine, Middleton responded by hitting a triple with 1.5 seconds left in the period.

Milwaukee maintained a double-digit lead during the fourth quarter.

The Nets pulled their starters off the field as the Bucks led 99-84 with 4:28 left to go, and their fans who packed the Fiserv Forum bleachers shouted, “Bucks in six!” As the final seconds ticked by. .