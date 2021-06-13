Milwaukee takes advantage of Irving’s injury and resuscitates against the Nets

Milwaukee bucks is more alive than ever. After going 0-2 down in the 2021 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against Brooklyn nets, the Wisconsin franchise tied the tie tonight (2-2), after winning in Game 4 of the series by a score of 96-107.

The meeting was marked by the injury of Kyrie Irving. The Nets guard had to leave after 17 minutes of play due to a sprained ankle, which, looking at the images, does not seem to be mild. Since then, the Bucks have taken advantage of their superiority to put the win on track in the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving twists the ankle of his after landing on Giannis’s foot and comes out the game into the locker room. – #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BIgPGqjARv – ZachTheMan (@Blazing_Shadow_) June 13, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the MVP of the game after completing a performance of 34 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Although by statistics Khris Middleton has been the second offensive sword (19 points and eight assists), it is worth highlighting above him the match of a PJ Tucker who has been very active both in attack and especially in defense: 13 points and seven rebounds .

For the Nets, without Irving for more than half of the game Kevin Durant has had to play practically only all the attacks, and has finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. It speaks badly to the rest of the team that Kyrie Irving himself finished as the second highest scorer in the squad today (11).

The tie, more open than ever

At 2-2 and with the real possibility of the Brooklyn Nets playing the remainder of the series without Kyrie Irving or James Harden, the Milwaukee Bucks now have a golden opportunity to set foot in the Conference Finals.