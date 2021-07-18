Milwaukee submits Phoenix at home and brushes the NBA ring

Milwaukee bucks He has done it again. After winning their two home matches against Phoenix suns In the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals, the Wisconsin franchise achieved its third consecutive victory this morning (123-119). In this way, the team led by Mike Budenholzer takes the lead in the series on aggregate (3-2), already a ring victory.

The ‘Big Three’ of Milwaukee has been in charge of leading the victory of the Wisconsin franchise tonight. None of the three stars of these Bucks has missed this appointment so decisive for the goal of winning the NBA title:

Giannis Antetokounmpo He has been the MVP of the game after scoring 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, shooting 60.9% from the field (14-23 TC). Remarkable role of a Jrue Holiday who has completed his best performance in the Finals: 27 points, 13 assists, three steals and 50% in triples (3-6 T3). Khris Middleton, who was the best in Game 4, was back up today with 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his individual score.

On the part of the Suns, they have been of little use by a new outstanding performance by Devin Booker, who has reached 40 points, three assists, 17-33 in shooting from the field (51.5% TC) and 2-4 in triples (50 % T3). Chris Paul, for his part, has managed to look more like his best version (21 points and 11 assists) than that offered in the first games of the Finals.

First ‘Championship Ball’

Milwaukee Bucks will face their first opportunity to win the NBA ring in the early hours of next Tuesday through Wednesday from 3:00 a.m. (peninsular time). Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, can no longer afford a single loss.