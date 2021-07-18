Milwaukee signs its third consecutive win with a luxury big three

The Suns had managed to get close to a tight 119-120 with 56 seconds left thanks to Devin Booker Y Chris paul, but when that time comes Jrue Holiday Y Giannis Antetokounmpo built the play of the match, a tremendous play in the eyes of the very Lebron James, who traveled to Phoenix to watch the game.

Holiday stole the ball from Devin Booker in a high-energy action as Phoenix looked to get ahead on the scoreboard, came out on the counter and delivered a crushing alley-oop embellished by an impressive gliding from Antetokounmpo. The play must be seen yes or yes. A marvel magnified by the moment of the game in which it emerged.

That vibrant play, that culminating spark, put the 119-122 on the scoreboard with 13.5 seconds left and laid the final foundations for Milwaukee’s victory, which secured the win with a free kick. Khris middleton (119-123 with 9.8 seconds left) after the Wisconsin team missed 4 consecutive free games in the final stretch of the game.

If in the fourth game it was Chris Paul who lost a decisive ball, in this fifth it was the turn of Devin Booker, who beyond that unfortunate play was again the best of his own offering a flashy basketball that led finish with 40 points.

Milwaukee’s victory with that 119-123 as the definitive scoreboard to sign 3 consecutive wins and go from the initial 2-0 to a 2-3 that leaves the Budenholzer one step away from the title, and above having the power to decide the championship by playing the sixth match at home.

It was a duel of stellar trios. The big three of the Bucks scored 88 points and was amalgamated to the maximum; the Suns shot 81, but there was a long gap between Booker’s performance and Chris Paul’s, which improved markedly after his horrible fourth game, and Deandre ayton.

Milwaukee made 57.5% of his field goals, made 14 of his 28 triples (both teams were very fine from the triple – Suns made 13 of 19! -) and knew how to react to a great local first quarter with a second splendid partial and an unstoppable offense developed in the second and third quarters.

From 37-21 in the first quarter, with Phoenix dominating at will from an unleashed intensity and an inordinate success, making 73.7% of his field goals and 5 of his 6 triples, he went to a 24-43 partial in the second with Milwaukee making a 17 of 24 on the shot with 6 of 9 from the line of 3 against the Suns missing in action.

The Bucks scored 79 points in the two central quarters after scoring 71.1% of their field goals (32 of 45), went from losing by 16 points to leading by 13 in the third quarter and came to stand in the The opening minutes of the last quarter with a 14-point lead (94-108) after an action by the omnipresent Holiday, who scored an exceptional match, shining on both sides of the court.

From that 94-108 Suns did not give up and with the best Chris Paul of the night and the always brilliant Devin Booker they were discounting the disadvantage until they put the rival in a breach. And then the magic of Holiday and Anteto arrived to unravel the mystery, to delight everyone with a play with a heavenly stamp and unforgettable tints that meant half a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ran aground again in free practice (4 of 11), was Milwaukee’s leading scorer after adding 32 points, which he accompanied with 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 14 of 23 on the field goal. Another great match from the Greek. Khris Middleton was Khris Middleton at his best, scoring 29 points, shooting over 50% and contributing in other facets of the game. And Jrue Holiday -27 points, 13 assists, 3 steals and 60% in the field goal- was the life of the visiting party. Crucial and happy the point guard of the Bucks.

They were joined by the splendid performance of Pat connaughton from the second unit (Bobby portis he also did well in the first half). Connaughton had 14 points and 6 rebounds in 33 minutes, and was right from the triple.

Their excellent shooting percentages were of no use to the Suns. The local defense sank badly in the central quarters and the team’s substitution was not up to the visiting substitution. The locals supported the fight for the rebound this time and balanced the offensive damage done to the rival from the paint. But not for those.

Booker finished with 40 points after taking 33 shots with a good percentage, Chris Paul improved to finish with 21 points, 11 assists, only one loss and good shooting skill and Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds after 45 minutes on the track, with the entire starting five in double-digit scoring. But now the Suns are in a real bind against a bucks that continue to grow and are one step away from the title.