Milwaukee-Phoenix, an unprecedented (and surprising) final in the NBA

07/04/2021 at 5:59 PM CEST

Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will kick off the NBA Grand Final this Tuesday, at 9:00 p.m. local time, four in the morning on Wednesday in Spain, after the Bucks managed to close the East final against Atlanta (118-107).

It will be an unprecedented final, in an atypical season in the American league between two teams that have previously reached a grand final, although very far in history.

Milwaukee, after two years of troubles, have managed to get into the last round, without its star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks weren’t in the direct fight for the title since 1974.

Much has happened since then, but finally, the Milwaukee team has won the award after leaving behind a close series against Atlanta.

Finalists with Kareem and Oscar Robertson

LThe Wisconsin men last disputed the series for the title in the 73-74 season, 47 years ago where a certain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson played as leaders, falling within a victory of their second ring. Now they will have the opportunity to do so. The only title came in the 70-71 campaign where they swept their rivals.

The Hawks, despite having their star, Trae Young, They could not match the East final, because the Bucks found an answer to the absence of their great star.

Khris Middleton became the great stiletto of the Bucks, with 32 points, while Jrue Holiday accompanied him with 27 points, 9 rebounds and nine assists.

Antetokounmpo, injured in his knee since the fourth game, He celebrated it as one more, although his presence in the first game of the final is a mystery, We will have to wait for its evolution to know if it will be available.

No play-off to finalists

The Phoenix Suns, who haven’t reached a final since the time of Charles Barkley, when they faced Michael Jordan’s Chicago BullsThey have had a little more rest, which has been great for their big star, Chris Paul.

Paul, who was decisive in the pass to the final of his team, played the sixth game with the ligaments in his right hand partially torn, Although the 36-year-old point guard could not miss the opportunity to reach the title fight for the first time in his 16-year career.

Some Suns who want to make history, being one of the three teams in the history of the NBA from not entering the play-offs to achieve the ticket for the finals the next year.

In the footsteps of Blazers and Lakers

Also, you become the third team to play a finals after six years or more outside the play-offs. Blazers in 1977 and Lakes in 2020 finished it with a title. Will Phoenix be the third?

Paul will be up to the challenge of leading the suns to the title. They will have the track advantage, a factor in a final that seems decisive to decide the champion.

For now, the first two games on the court for the Suns, who will have to take advantage of Antetokounmpo’s physical difficulties. A final as unprecedented as it is open for this conclusion of the NBA season.