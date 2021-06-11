Milwaukee out ahead, wins first game of series

MEXICO CITY.

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 to propel the Bucks to a 86-83 win over the Nets for their first win of the semifinals dominating Brooklyn 2-1.

Kevin Durant had the last shot looking to send the game into overtime, but his three-point attempt was not effective as the Nets gave up the first game after two strong victories.

Brooklyn missed star guard James Harden for the third game, whom they missed little in early wins. The fourth game is scheduled for Sunday again in Milwaukee.

Durant led the visiting attack with 30 points and a great three-point ERA, from where he made five of six shots. In addition, he recovered 11 rebounds and gave five assists. Kyrie Irving finished with 22 points, with five rebounds and three steals.

The Bucks, pressured not to suffer a third defeat that left them on the verge of elimination, turned to Middleton and Antetokounmpo to save the victory. In addition to shining on attack, both finished with double-doubles after recovering 15 and 14 rebounds, respectively.

Milwaukee was able to be in the duel, despite a poor performance on three attempts, making just six of 31 attempts.

AMU

