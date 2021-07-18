Milwaukee makes it 2-2 with 40 points from a crucial Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks came out of Game 4 of the Finals alive by beating the Suns 109-103 to leave the series 2-2 on the way back to Phoenix. Khris middleton He was the player who made the difference in the final stretch of the game to boost the local triumph.

Middleton added 40 points, and those 40 points were worth more than the 42 of Devin Booker, a true offensive duel that left us the fourth pair of opponents to score 40 or more points in a Finals match. The duos preceded them Jerry west–John havlicek (1969), Michael Jordan–Charles barkley (1993) and Allen Iverson–Shaquille O’Neal (2001).

Beyond that fantastic duel of the titans, the fourth head-to-head between Bucks and Suns was characterized by equality. Neither team had even a 10-point lead throughout the game. Milwaukee had a maximum advantage of 8 points (109-101 with 7 seconds left) and Phoenix was 9 up (76-85 at the beginning of the fourth quarter).

It was a balanced meeting that was marked by the bad night of Chris paul, the foul problems of Devin Booker, who had to leave the game with 3 minutes remaining after committing a sixth foul that the referees overlooked, and the fantastic finishing ability of Khris Middleton, who scored 10 points in the last 2 minutes and 7 seconds of play, 10 points scored consecutively that practically gave their team the game in a final in which Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shone again, put a memorable pop to DeAndre Ayton at a very important moment of the crash.

Middleton and Anteto were the crucial pair of the match. The first one added 40 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, took 33 shots from the field and scored those 10 final points that unbalanced the balance. The second was not as super as in the two previous games, but he shone again with his own light by adding 26 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 11 of 19 in the field goal.

The Bucks won despite barely scratching 40% on the field goal and despite being erratic from the 3-pointer. His success from free practice (24 of 29), his dominance once more of the rebound (17 offensive) and, above all, his best steal-loss ratio unbalanced the match. Milwaukee stole 11 balls and only lost 5, for the 3 recoveries and 17 losses of Phoenix, the team that he killed this chapter of the game.

The store Brook lopez He scored 14 points in 19 minutes, showing himself incapable from the triple (his presence on the track continues to decrease), Pat connaugton He was the best substitute again and the Bucks, with a short rotation of 8 players like the Suns, survived another bad game of Jrue Holiday (4 of 20 in the shot), the productive slump of Bobby portis and the problems of lack of PJ Tucker.

Phoenix was above 50% in the shot, but it was of little use to him, as Booker’s 42 points (38 in the first three quarters) did not serve him, a Booker who concentrated on scoring and was exceptional at the time to damage the rival defense. He finished 17 of 28 on the field goal. He becomes the player who has scored the most points in his first playoffs in all of NBA history.

The problem with Suns is that Booker was very lonely, he was barely accompanied in attack by a very complete Jae crowder, author of 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, and at times, only at times, that fine and elegant player that is Cam Johnson.

Bad game for Chris Paul. Unknown the visiting point guard, who finished with 10 points, 7 assists and 5 losses, a crucial one in the last seconds of the game. He left the crash with 5 of 13 in the shot. A shadow of his best version.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton captured 17 rebounds, gave 5 assists, put up 3 blocks … but Milwaukee stopped him on offense: only 6 points with 3 of 9 in the shot. Important to be able to stop the Bahamian.

Milwaukee did not know how to take the reins of the game, but he knew how to hold on very well to it, with triples at moments that were important, such as the one scored by Middleton when Phoenix had scored 73-80 in his favor in the third quarter or like the plugged in by Connaughton when the score was 76-85 right after the beginning of the fourth quarter.

All in a game in which the arbitration was again in question. To give three examples: not pointing out an outfield foul by Booker to Anteto after reviewing it, not whistling Booker for the sixth in an action with Holiday, or allowing Anteto to hit the ground with one foot in the last seconds of the game. A sum and continues in what has been an unfavorable season for the referees.

The Finals are now more than alive than ever: 4 games, 4 home victories, 2-2 on the scoreboard and the fifth game on Saturday. Bets are allowed.