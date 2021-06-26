Milwaukee crushes disastrous Hawks and ties Final

Milwaukee bucks has managed to put this morning 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Atlanta Hawks. The Wisconsin franchise has overwhelmed Nate McMillan by a score of 91-125, after the latter completed their worst performance since the playoffs began.

From the first minute Milwaukee has shown clear superiority both offensively and defensively. At halftime the game was practically sentenced, 45-77 for the Bucks. The maximum difference in the score was established at +41 for Mike Budenholzer’s men, who go to Game 3 of the Eastern Finals having recovered the home court factor.

The key to the victory of the Milwaukee Bucks has been found in the good collective work that the team has done to annul Bring young, star of the Hawks. The point guard, in just 28 minutes on the court, completed a total of nine losses (eight of them in the first half, six of them in 18 minutes).

Trae Young is the first player since 1985 to have a 9-loss game in less than half an hour. pic.twitter.com/3g4mkqbAPo – CLUTCH TIME ⏱ (@ClutchTimeArg) June 26, 2021

In a very complete performance for the Wisconsin team, Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out as the MVP of the match with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the two-time NBA MVP. In addition, despite not standing out so much in the ‘boxscore’ (16 points and a rebound), Brook Lopez’s game is also worth mentioning, key to drying the Hawks and dispelling all doubts of the G1.

The ‘Reddish’ factor

Despite the fact that right now everything looks like black clouds in the Atlanta sky, the Hawks have managed to recover in this last game one of their players who may be key in the development of the Conference Finals: Cam Reddish. This morning he has played 17 minutes, scoring 11 points, four months after his Achilles tendon injury (he was injured on February 21).