Milwaukee Bucks wins 107-96 over Brooklyn Nets

06/14/2021 at 9:22 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home against Brooklyn nets by 107-96 during the fourth round of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this result, the series is tied while waiting for the next match (2-2).

The first quarter had as protagonists the Brooklyn Nets players, they came to win by seven points (2-9) until finishing with a result of 23-26. After this, the second quarter had several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 30-22. After this, the players accumulated a total of 53-48 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team increased its difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and had a maximum difference of 17 points (74-57) and concluded with a partial result of 28- 21 (and an 81-69 total). Finally, during the last quarter the visitors cut distances again in the electronic, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-27. Finally, the players closed the match with a score of 107-96 in favor of the locals.

The victory of Milwaukee bucks was built on 34 points, three assists and 12 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds of Khris middleton. The 28 points, five assists and 13 rebounds of Kevin Durant and the 11 points, two assists and five rebounds of Kyrie irving they were not enough for Brooklyn nets won the game.

At the next meeting of Milwaukee bucks your rival will be again Brooklyn nets, who will play in the Barclays Center in the fifth game of the series. Check out the full NBA schedule.