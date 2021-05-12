Milwaukee Bucks win against Orlando Magic 114-102

05/12/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home to Orlando Magic by 114-102 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Milwaukee Bucks players were defeated away from home against San antonio spurs by 146-125. For their part, the Orlando Magic also lost at home with Minnesota Timberwolves 96-128, so after the match they accumulated five defeats in a row. At this time, Milwaukee bucks It has 44 victories in 69 games played, which would allow it to qualify for the Play-offs, while Orlando Magic it would be left out of the Play-offs with 21 games won out of 69 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Milwaukee bucks was the main dominator, had a maximum difference of nine points (29-20) until finishing with a result of 29-22. Later, in the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks they managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial 10-2 and reached a difference of 15 points (47-32) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 30-26. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 59-48 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team reduced distances in the electronic game until concluding with a partial result of 20-23 (79-71). Finally, over the course of the last quarter Milwaukee bucks he distanced himself again on the scoreboard, increased the difference to a maximum of 15 points (107-92), and the fourth ended with a partial result of 35-31, thus ending the match with a final result of 114-102 in favor of the locals.

The victory of Milwaukee bucks was built on 27 points, five assists and 12 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 10 points, an assist and 15 rebounds of Bobby portis. The 17 points, an assist and 13 rebounds from Moritz wagner and the 18 points and four rebounds of Cole Anthony they were not enough for Orlando Magic could win the game.

After winning the match, the next clash of Milwaukee bucks will be against Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhousewhile the next rival of Orlando Magic will be Atlanta Hawks, with which you will see the faces in the State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.