Milwaukee Bucks win 84-113 against Miami Heat

05/28/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Milwaukee bucks beat home to Miami Heat 84-113 during the third game of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference. After this match, the tie is 0-3 in favor of Milwaukee bucks.

The first quarter was led by the visiting team, they had a maximum difference of 13 points (8-21) to finish with 14-26. Later, in the second quarter Milwaukee bucks he distanced himself in the light and increased the difference to a maximum of 19 points (25-44) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 22-23. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 36-49 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks They managed to distance themselves again in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-1 and came to win by 27 points (53-80) until it concluded with a partial result of 24-37 (60-86 ). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors widened their difference again, in fact, they got a 13-2 run and went on to win by 32 points (75-107) and the quarter ended with a partial score of 24 -27. After all this, the clash ended with a score of 84-113 for the visiting team players.

The triumph of Milwaukee bucks It was due in part thanks to the 17 points, five assists and 17 rebounds of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 19 points, 12 assists and three rebounds of Jrue Holiday. The 19 points, six assists and eight rebounds of Jimmy Butler and the 17 points, four assists and eight rebounds of Bam Adebayo they were not enough for Miami Heat won the game.

After achieving victory, Miami Heat faces will be seen again with Milwaukee bucks in the American Airlines Arena in the fourth duel of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.