Milwaukee Bucks win 124-117 over Philadelphia 76ers

04/23/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home against Philadelphia 76ers by 124-117 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Phoenix suns by 127-128. For their part, the visitors also suffered a defeat at home with Phoenix suns by 113-116, so after the game they completed a streak of four straight losses. After the game, Milwaukee bucks get a place in the Play-off positions with 36 games won out of 58 played, while Philadelphia 76ers he also manages to stay in play-off positions with 39 games won out of 59 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Milwaukee bucks He was the main leader and protagonist in the pavilion, in fact, he achieved a partial 10-0 and reached a difference of 20 points (33-13) until finishing with a result of 40-26. Later, in the second quarter Milwaukee bucks He managed to distance himself in the light and went on to win by 19 points (70-51) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 37-34. After this, the teams reached the break with a 77-60 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the local team distanced itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 14-2 and had a maximum difference of 21 points (91-70) until concluding with a partial result of 31- 27 (108-87). Finally, over the course of the last quarter Philadelphia 76ers was closing distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-1, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 16-30, thus ending the match with a final result of 124-117 in favor of Milwaukee bucks.

During the match, the actions of Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Khris middleton, who had 27 points, six assists and 16 rebounds and 24 points, five assists and one rebound respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Joel embiid Y Shake milton, with 24 points, three assists and three rebounds and 20 points, four assists and three rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Fiserv Forum. For its part, the next rival of Milwaukee bucks will be Philadelphia 76ers, with whom he will play in the Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.